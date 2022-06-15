Gordon to declare emergency in response to Yellowstone flooding

Gov. Mark Gordon is set to declare an emergency in response to historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park.
Flooding began Monday, and has since destroyed several roads, bridges and structures in the park and to the north. Park officials say it will take months, if not years, to recover, and that some parts of the park may not reopen this summer.
The emergency declaration will allow Wyoming ask for federal money to make necessary road repairs, a statement from Gordon's office said Wednesday.
The state has already been providing aid to responders in Montana as well as the National Park Service.
Though there has only been "minimal" damage to bridges and roads on the Wyoming side of the park, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has been clearing away debris and keeping an eye on the situation.
WYDOT is also temporarily maintaining part of Highway 212 between Cooke City and Wyoming Highway 296, after heavy spring snow.
"This will ensure residents, first responders and evacuees have access to supplies, lodging, healthcare and other essential services during the current state of emergency," Gordon's statement said.
Gordon has been in touch with Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, state agency leaders and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has been out of the country on a personal trip during the flood, to coordinate response to the disaster.
Analysis of the flood's impact is ongoing, Wednesday's statement said, but in the meantime Gordon suggested visitors to Wyoming continue their visits elsewhere in the state.
"We want to assure the public that we are doing all we can with our partners to open the southern and eastern entrances to the park as quickly as possible,” Gordon said in the statement. “Meanwhile there are plentiful opportunities for visitors to enjoy all the wonders of Wyoming, which remains open for business.”
Wyoming state parks have also expanded visitor capacities, the statement said, and the Department of Tourism is directing visitors to "other recreational opportunities" in Wyoming.
Visit Casper, Natrona County's tourism board, sent a newsletter Wednesday in support of people affected by the flood. It also urged tourists whose plans changed because of the park's closure to explore Casper instead, plugging the city's "rich Western culture, accessible outdoor recreation" and events, including this week's College National Finals Rodeo.
Photos: Devastation at Yellowstone National Park
Part of a home sits in Rock Creek in Red Lodge as historic flooding continues to devastate the town and region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Part of a home sits in Rock Creek in Red Lodge as historic flooding continues to devastate the town and region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris fill Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris surround a destroyed home on Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
A home in Red Lodge is torn apart as historic flooding devastates the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
A street badly damaged by flooding is seen, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Red Lodge, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
Residents of Red Lodge, Mont., inspect damage to a house that was flooded after torrential rains fell across the Yellowstone region, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Local officials say more than 100 houses in the small city were flooded. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
Residents of Red Lodge, Montana, are seen clearing mud, water and debris from the small city's main street on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after flood waters courses through a residential area with hundreds of homes. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
Debris is seen blocking a street in Red Lodge, Montana, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after floodwaters coursed through a neighborhood with hundreds of houses the day before. Residents were cleaning up after record floods in southern Montana this week. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
Flood damage is seen along a street Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Red Lodge, Mont. Residents were cleaning up after record floods in southern Montana this week. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
Micah Hoffman is seen in his mud-covered yard as a pump removes water from his basement, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in Red Lodge, Mont. Residents were cleaning up after record floods in southern Montana this week. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
A vehicle on Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge is trapped by boulders and debris as a result of the historic flooding in the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris fill Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region. For safety, people are advised to avoid the flood zone and debris when possible.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Homes and businesses on Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge are damaged as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water donations sit at the Carbon County Fair Grounds as crews and volunteers work to help those who have been evacuated.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris fill Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Jodi McKay places a pump hose in the street on Broadway Avenue as locals try to pump water from their homes and businesses as historic flooding devastates the town and region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Debris and boulders fill a crack in the road on Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris fill Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris fill Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water rushes past a damaged bridge in Red Lodge as historic flooding continues to devastate the town and region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water and debris surround a destroyed home on Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Tuesday as historic flooding devastates the town and the region.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Water rushes past a home in Red Lodge as historic flooding continues to devastate the town and region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Sandbags line Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge on Monday as historic flooding devastates the town and region.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
A house that was pulled into Rock Creek in Red Lodge, Mont., by raging floodwaters is seen Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Officials said more than 100 houses in the small city were flooded when torrential rains swelled waterways across the Yellowstone region. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
A washed out bridge shown along the Yellowstone River Wednesday, June 15, 2022, near Gardiner, Mont. Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Ken Ebel is seen in front of his flood-damaged house and yard, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Red Lodge, Mont. Ebel says sandbags placed by volunteers likely spared his property from further damage. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
Chandler Peabody, left, gives a free meal to Perry Roberts near a flood-damaged neighborhood in Red Lodge, Mont., Tuesday, June 14 2022. Roberts' basement was inundated, ruining his hot water heater and furnace. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Brown
This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a washed out road at North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. Flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend caused road and bridge damage in Yellowstone National Park, leading park officials to close all the entrances through at least Wednesday. Gardiner, a town just north of the park, was isolated, with water covering the road north of the town and a mudslide blocking the road to the south. (Doug Kraus/National Park Service via AP)
Doug Kraus
This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a flooded out North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. Flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend caused road and bridge damage in Yellowstone National Park, leading park officials to close all the entrances through at least Wednesday. Gardiner, a town just north of the park, was isolated, with water covering the road north of the town and a mudslide blocking the road to the south. (Doug Kraus/National Park Service via AP)
Doug Kraus
Floodwaters inundated property along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River near Bridger, Mont, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
Emma H. Tobin
A road is closed from floodwaters along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River near Bridger, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
Emma H. Tobin
Floodwaters inundate property near the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River in between Edgar and Fromberg, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
Emma H. Tobin
Floodwaters inundate property along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River in between Edgar and Fromberg, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
Emma H. Tobin
The highway between Gardiner and Mammoth in Montana is washed out trapping tourists in Gardiner, as historic flooding damages roads and bridges and floods homes along area rivers on Monday, June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Larry Mayer
The bridge to Tom Miner Basin off of Highway 89 south of Livingston has been washed out as major flooding washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Monday. June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Larry Mayer
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is a washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
HOGP
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is high water in the Gardiner River along the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Montana, that washed out part of a road on Monday, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
HOGP
