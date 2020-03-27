Gordon vetoes born-alive bill

Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed a controversial piece of anti-abortion legislation passed by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this month, arguing the bill could have unintended consequences for parents seeking to have a child but who have been told the pregnancies are not viable.

“Laws already in place protect children from being denied life-saving care simply because they were born as a result of an abortion," the governor, who is pro-life, wrote in a statement. "This bill will not do anything to improve on those laws which already exist. Instead, this bill will harm people it never intended to harm - parents who want a child, but have received the devastating news that their pregnancy is not viable. The State should not seek to make that moment for parents any more tragic than it already is. For this reason, I am vetoing this bill.”