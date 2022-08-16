Gordon wins GOP gubernatorial primary

Gov. Mark Gordon won his reelection bid Tuesday over Republican primary challengers Rex Rammell, Brent Bien and James Scott Quick.

Gordon held 64.5% of the vote with 50% reported as of 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, over Bien with just over 27%, Rammell with about 6% and Quick with under 3%.

"I'm just going to wait and see how it all finishes," Gordon said after the Associated Press called the Republican primary. "Having the race called for us is very humbling."

Democrat Theresa Livingston beat Rex Wilde, earning nearly 70% of the vote with 30% reported.

Livingston previously lost a 2020 statehouse bid to Ed Cooper in Senate District 20. Wilde came fourth in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, with 6.8% of the vote, and fell short of the party nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 2014 and 2020.

Gordon faced a primary challenge from opponents to his right who have criticized his handling of a number of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic. Rammell previously told the Star-Tribune he was concerned that if more than one challenger remained in the race, they would split the vote and let Gordon win.

In 2018, Gordon prevailed in a divided Republican primary, securing about 33% of the vote. Harriet Hageman, then another Republican candidate for governor, came third with about 21%.

"We had good candidates that were running against us and have absolute respect for them. But if we are able to carry through, I think we don't want to lose any momentum," Gordon said Tuesday night. He said economic diversification, education and health care will be among the top issues for his administration moving forward.

Rammell, a veterinarian, “has become the voice for state sovereignty over public lands,” according to his website. He ran for governor in 2018 as a member of the Constitution party, winning 3% of the general election vote. He has also launched unsuccessful bids for the Wyoming Statehouse, U.S. House and U.S. Senate in Wyoming and Idaho.

The campaign was a first for Bien, a retired Marine Corps Colonel, who had not run for government office before. He stepped down as director of safety for Bighorn Airways to run for governor. His website says he is “an American patriot dedicated to the service of our great nation who will always stand for our Flag and defend our Constitution.”

Quick also served in the Marine Corps and currently owns an oilfield service company. “I’m tired of politicians thinking they know what is good for me better than I do, and I’m finding I’m not alone in that thinking,” his website reads. “I believe I represent the majority of Wyoming’s hard-working men and women and I think it’s time one of us stands up to protect our home from government overreach.”

Gordon’s campaign raised about $541,000, the Star-Tribune reported last week, including $392,800 from individual donors. Just over half of Bien’s almost $100,000 came from individual donors. Rammell reported $9,200 from individuals.

All of the Republican candidates believe the government — particularly the federal government — should have limited influence over local affairs. They want to protect gun rights and preserve Wyoming’s fossil fuel industry.

Gordon emphasized repeatedly during a July 28 gubernatorial debate that he is “a Republican, and a conservative Republican at that.”

He, Rammell and Bien oppose expanding Medicaid, and view the Bureau of Land Management’s 35,670-acre land acquisition southwest of Casper, announced June 2, as federal overreach. Increasing access to state parks has been a major part of Quick’s platform.

Rammell and Bien have said they are against same-sex marriage and want abortion banned including in cases of rape, incest and life-threatening complications, which were exempted under the ban passed earlier this year by the Wyoming Legislature. That ban is suspended amid an ongoing legal challenge.

Despite high-profile endorsements in several other Wyoming races, former President Donald Trump did not publicly endorse a candidate for governor.

With the governor's race called, "We're looking forward to seeing what happens in the legislative races," Gordon said Tuesday. "A lot of those are very, very important races. I want to make sure that that Wyoming is well-positioned to really meet the challenges that we have before us."