Gov. Gordon: Trump administration policies have benefited Wyoming

Wyoming could also be the uranium supplier to the U.S. President Trump’s Nuclear Fuel Working Group (NFWG) pointed out that the U.S. has lost its place as the world’s leader in nuclear energy due to Russian- and Chinese-subsidized markets. That decline is an issue of national security. Once again, the president’s willingness to take on difficult trade issues is welcome. In addition, the NFWG recommended that we expand the existing nuclear fuel supply by 17 to 19 million pounds beginning this year. Finally, the president proposed a strategic uranium reserve in his budget. These efforts could allow the Wyoming uranium industry to create new jobs and help secure our nation’s uranium supply.

And what is more important to Wyoming than our water, which is critical to our agricultural, energy, outdoor recreation and mining industries? Wyoming knows best how to manage our waters. It’s a fight we have had to continually take up. Malcolm Wallop led the charge 40 years ago and now, thankfully, we have had an administration which respects our values. The regulatory changes we have seen under EPA on two of the most important water matters to Wyoming: repeal of the Obama-era Waters of the United States and replacement with the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and Clean Water Act Section 401 reform, are nothing short of monumental. Wyoming thanks the administration for these bold efforts.

This administration respects states’ rights. They have gone to bat for us on many fronts, from appointing judges more prepared to interpret the law than make it to understanding decisions are best made closest to the people. As we emerge from this crisis, I look forward to continuing our work with the Trump administration. Wyoming will be stronger and much better off because of it.

Mark Gordon is Governor of Wyoming.

