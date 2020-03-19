Gov. Mark Gordon addresses state: 'We will get through this.'

It's been a difficult several weeks for the people of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday night.

The stock market has fallen drastically, more than wiping out all of the gains made in more than three years of President Donald Trump's administration. Oil prices have declined precipitously and, as of Thursday afternoon, the state's service industry — including bars, restaurants, fitness centers and more — had been driven to a standstill, the result of a Gordon executive order closing them down until April 3.

It was a decision that the former small business owner described as "personally tough" for him to do. But it was a necessary one.

"You can tell, these are very difficult times," Gordon said in a "fireside chat" to Wyomingites broadcast on Facebook Live on Thursday night. "This is the first service sector recession we've seen."

In a roughly 15-minute address to the state, the governor — joined by first lady Jennie Gordon — offered reassurance to residents facing what could be one of the sharpest economic declines seen this generation. He talked about the need for immediate public action to stop the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious and, in some cases, lethal disease that has spread to all corners of the planet since first appearing in China late last year.