Gov. Mark Gordon names January 'Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month'

“I think we have a lot of people listening and a lot of people pushing (for more action) now,” she said.

The relatively new Uprising has been busy since it started its work last year, training more than 500 people — mostly in Sheridan County — on prevention and awareness. Other organizations in Wyoming, like Sweetwater Against Trafficking, also do outreach work and anti-human trafficking education.

“The best thing we can do is try to prevent it,” Markham said.

Markham said she’d like to eventually see more victim services geared toward victims of human trafficking in Wyoming, and awareness and prevention training in every county in the state.