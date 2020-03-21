Gov. Mark Gordon's public health order, explained

Can my business get an exception?

A business can appeal to their county health officer for an exception to the public health order, but only if it provides in writing that it has adequate cleaning practices, and that it can limit customers within the business to no more than 10 people, with six feet of space between each.

Will rent payments be suspended?

There has not been any order from any government official in Wyoming requiring landlords to suspend rent payments.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the city didn’t have the authority to impose rent suspensions on private landlords, so it would not be doing so.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has urged landlords to be “lenient” with rent collections.

What about mortgage payments?

According to NPR, federal regulators are ordering lenders to be lenient with homeowners whose mortgages are guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The order covers roughly half of all homeowners in the U.S. Outside of this, no orders have been made to suspend mortgage payments in Wyoming.

Will there be travel restrictions between states?

There are no plans for travel restrictions at this time, according to Pearlman.

