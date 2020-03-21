Gov. Mark Gordon's public health order, explained

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued an order Thursday afternoon closing bars, gyms and most other public spaces across the state for the next two weeks as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the state.
The order is an effort to “flatten the curve,” or slow the rate of people being exposed to the virus to avoid overwhelming the state’s healthcare system. It orders a variety of establishments closed while imposing limits on many others until April 3.
While the order has been deemed necessary for public safety by health officials, the ramifications are severe. After issuing the order, Gordon held a Facebook Live “fireside chat” in which he addressed the massive toll he anticipates the coronavirus will have on the state and national economy.
"You can tell, these are very difficult times," he said in the address.
Indeed, the comment section of Gordon’s video lit up with more than 400 messages. We attempted to answer as many of the questions posted by those commenters as we could, as well as a few extra we’ve received.
What happens after April 3?
Gordon’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, said via email “nothing has been determined at this point” about plans past the two-week order.
That said, while the public health order goes until April 3, if the state health officer deems it necessary to extend the order, statute provides her that authority.
What gives the governor the right to make this type of order?
Technically the order comes from the state health officer, who submitted the order in conjunction with Gordon. Wyoming Statute 35-1-240 gives Harrist the authority to close businesses and forbid public gatherings “when necessary to protect the public health.”
The full statute can be found in Chapter 35 of Wyoming state statute.
What establishments does the order apply to?
Directly from the text of the order, it applies to:
“Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption; Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distillery pubs, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other places of public accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption; Cigar bars; Gymnasiums; Movie and performance theaters, opera houses, concert halls, and music halls.”
“All child care centers and home daycares are ordered closed,” except those providing care to “essential personnel,” it says.
All K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools are also ordered closed, though many already had on the governor's recommendation.
Can restaurants still offer takeout and delivery?
Yes, but takeout orders must be done curb-side. Restaurants are not allowed to open their doors to the public.
Who counts as 'essential personnel'?
Essential personnel includes health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, school employees who can’t work remotely (such as kitchen staff), grocery workers, postal workers and delivery drivers.
The full list of essential personnel is outlined in the order.
Are churches still open?
Gordon and Harrist issued an additional order Friday afternoon forbidding any gathering of more than 10 people. Pearlman said via email churches are not exempt from the order.
What about retail stores?
Retail stores will still be allowed to operate. They are exempted from the 10-person limit, but people in the stores are expected to generally keep six feet apart.
Grocery stores?
Grocery stores, as well as any place offering food items “not for on premises consumption,” are still able to operate. This includes grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries. They're exempted from the 10-person limit.
How will this be enforced?
Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said he doubts a situation would escalate to that point, if a business refused to comply with the order, it could face criminal charges. If enforcement is required, Nelson said it would be done through the health department, the district attorney and local law enforcement agencies.
Can my business get an exception?
A business can appeal to their county health officer for an exception to the public health order, but only if it provides in writing that it has adequate cleaning practices, and that it can limit customers within the business to no more than 10 people, with six feet of space between each.
Will rent payments be suspended?
There has not been any order from any government official in Wyoming requiring landlords to suspend rent payments.
Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the city didn’t have the authority to impose rent suspensions on private landlords, so it would not be doing so.
Meanwhile, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has urged landlords to be “lenient” with rent collections.
What about mortgage payments?
According to NPR, federal regulators are ordering lenders to be lenient with homeowners whose mortgages are guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The order covers roughly half of all homeowners in the U.S. Outside of this, no orders have been made to suspend mortgage payments in Wyoming.
Will there be travel restrictions between states?
There are no plans for travel restrictions at this time, according to Pearlman.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites