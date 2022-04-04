Gov. Mark Gordon to announce reelection bid

Gov. Mark Gordon plans to announce his reelection bid Monday evening in Buffalo.

During his first term in office, Gordon, a moderate Republican, grappled with leading Wyoming through the COVID-19 pandemic while managing structural changes in the state's energy economy.

That road has been a challenging, and he's faced criticism from his party's right wing. Gordon angered many Wyomingites with the statewide mask mandate enacted during a COVID spike in December 2020 and lifted it in March 2021. Midway through 2021, as COVID was surging in the state, Gordon said Wyoming would not implement a statewide mask order or require vaccines. That promise held true.

Most recently, Gordon has been pushing for pay raises for state workers because state agencies are experiencing difficulty hiring and retaining workers.

Gordon's 2018 primary race was crowded with candidates, and he came out on top with only 33.4% of the vote.

He beat out five other Republican candidates including the late GOP megadonor Foster Friess and natural resources lawyer Harriet Hageman. Hageman is now the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate running against Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming's lone House seat.

Gordon coasted to victory in the general election, defeating Democrat Mary Throne.

The 2018 gubernatorial primary sparked calls for changes in Wyoming's electoral system. Some on the far right pushed for a runoff system so that candidates would need majority support to win, though that effort was ultimately unsuccessful. Friess also blamed his loss on what's called "crossover voting," the practice of Democrats and independents changing their affiliation on primary day, typically to vote for more moderate Republicans. The data does not back up that claim, but the issue has remained a concern for some with the upcoming midterms.

While Wyoming is a deeply red state with the most Republican legislature in the nation, three of the last six governors were Democrats. The state Democratic Party has not yet announced a candidate.

Gordon was appointed to serve as Wyoming’s treasurer in 2012 after the death of then-treasurer Joseph Meyer. Two years later, he was elected to the post. He's also a small businessman and rancher. The governor was born in New York City and attended college in Vermont. Since moving to Wyoming early in his life, he has predominantly lived in Johnson County.

