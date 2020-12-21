Gov. Mark Gordon to relieve businesses of unemployment benefit taxes

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon issued an executive order Monday to relieve certain Wyoming businesses of their unemployment insurance taxes charged by the state.

Businesses directly named in statewide public health orders this year will not have to cover the unemployment insurance benefit charges typically levied by the Department of Workforce Services.

Eligible businesses include those specifically listed in the governor's coronavirus-related health orders, like theaters, bars, coffee shops, gyms, conference rooms, museums and more.

“We want to ensure that the steps we’ve taken throughout the year don’t significantly impact the Unemployment Insurance taxes of impacted businesses,” Gordon said in a statement on Monday. “This important step will shield Wyoming businesses from sudden or substantial increases to their Unemployment Insurance rates during these challenging times."