Gov. Mark Gordon to relieve businesses of unemployment benefit taxes
Gov. Mark Gordon to relieve businesses of unemployment benefit taxes

Main Street

Ernie Hawkes, kitchen chef for the Wooden Derrick Cafe, sells Philly cheese steak sandwiches outside the restaurant in March in downtown Casper. The governor will relieve certain Wyoming businesses of their unemployment insurance taxes charged by the state for layoffs.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon issued an executive order Monday to relieve certain Wyoming businesses of their unemployment insurance taxes charged by the state.

Businesses directly named in statewide public health orders this year will not have to cover the unemployment insurance benefit charges typically levied by the Department of Workforce Services. 

Eligible businesses include those specifically listed in the governor's coronavirus-related health orders, like theaters, bars, coffee shops, gyms, conference rooms, museums and more. 

“We want to ensure that the steps we’ve taken throughout the year don’t significantly impact the Unemployment Insurance taxes of impacted businesses,” Gordon said in a statement on Monday. “This important step will shield Wyoming businesses from sudden or substantial increases to their Unemployment Insurance rates during these challenging times." 

Over the past nine months, the governor has implemented and amended several health orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. The orders stretch back to March 19, when he instituted temporary closures and other restrictions.

Several businesses had to lay off workers in order to survive.

The aid announced this week will be applied retroactively, extending back to March 19. It can also be applied through Dec. 31. An extension of the relief into next year may be considered at a later date, according to the governor's office.

Eligible businesses that would normally pay these taxes will automatically not be charged. A tax rate notice will be mailed to businesses by the end of the year.

Businesses can appeal their annual rates by emailing kris.funk@wyo.gov or mailing an appeal to the Department of Workforce Services.

More information is available at the governor's website. 

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

