Governor announces $12.1 million in relief for Wyoming nonprofits

Wyoming counties and tribal governments will receive $12.1 million to distribute to local nonprofits affected by the coronavirus pandemic as part of a program announced Tuesday by Gov. Mark Gordon.

The Community Charitable Relief Program allows county commissioners and tribal leaders to allocate the money, drawn from the state’s CARES Act fund, as they see fit. Organizations that have provided public services and assistance related to COVID-19, as well as any nonprofits that saw a decline in donations during the pandemic, are eligible for funding.

The pandemic and an energy downturn dealt a one-two punch to Wyoming's economy this year. That's mean fewer dollars for the state's nonprofits at a time when their services are in greater demand.

“Never has the work of charitable organizations been more important and they have shouldered additional responsibilities in so many ways,” said Gordon in a press release Tuesday. “This program will give county and tribal governments the ability to provide some more support to those organizations that they know have served the public and been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

The program can distribute funds through March 1, thanks to an extension granted by Congress that allows CARES Act money to be used after the end of the year.