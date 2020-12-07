Governor announces statewide facemask order, gathering limits to quell COVID-19 spread in Wyoming

Wyoming will have a face mask requirement in most public settings starting Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Monday.
The face mask order is identical to Natrona County's local order, and similar ones passed in 15 other counties in Wyoming.
Indoor gatherings have also been limited to 10 people if required distancing can't be met. Up to 250 can gather outdoors, but that can't exceed 50% of a venue's capacity.
Bars and restaurants will also see limited hours and have the number of people they can seat at once reduced. Those establishments will now be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and seat six at a table, rather than eight.
The new restrictions go into effect Wednesday and are set to expire Jan. 8. They cover the entire state, but counties can "opt out ... if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics," the governor's office stated in a press release. Currently, all 23 Wyoming counties are categorized in the "red zone" by the White House Coronavirus task force. That task force has classified counties into red, orange and yellow categories throughout the pandemic to gauge the virus' spread within communities. Counties without risky spread were not classified with a color.
The task force previously recommended face mask requirements in counties designated in any of the three risk tiers, but later walked that back.
The state's county health officers, too, have urged Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to pass a statewide face mask order. Until now, Gordon and Harrist have instead deferred those decisions to local officials.
Gordon had long advocated personal responsibility, saying Wyomingites were up to the task without mandates. But in a press conference Nov. 13, he changed his tone. He decried those not following prevention measures like wearing face masks and social distancing, and for the first time acknowledged simply asking residents to act in a certain way hadn't been effective.
“We’ve relied on people to be responsible and they’re being irresponsible,” he said at the time. “If I can’t rely on you, we’re going to have to do something else.”
He said then the state would be passing more restrictions, and that a face mask order could be among them. But when no such order came from the state, half of Wyoming's county health officers passed their own orders as a unified effort, several of those officials have since said. Currently, 16 counties have their own local face mask orders.
It's unclear how the restrictions will be received. Michael Pearlman, spokesman for the governor, told the Star-Tribune the state health department is working with the governor's office and industry leaders to help businesses that may be impacted by limiting hours.
shortly after the governor's announcement, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming issued a statement in support of the orders.
"The natural gas and oil industry has seen a significant decline in demand this year due to COVID-19, which cannot be reversed until the pandemic subsides and global economic activity returns," that statement reads, adding the new restrictions will help correct the economy more quickly.
The new restrictions come as COVID-19 cases have begun to dip in the state, but still sit at dangerous levels. Just over 6,000 active infections were reported in Wyoming Sunday, but health officials have worried the holidays will push the state to untenable levels.
Prior to the week of Thanksgiving, new and active COVID-19 cases were continually setting new records, with hospitalizations and deaths following suit. Nearly 12,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed or presumed active in Wyoming Nov. 24 - roughly 2% of the state's population.
Hospitalizations are still above 200, and November was by far the most deadly month for COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic emerged in Wyoming. More than 140 Wyomingites died from the virus last month - nearly double the number who died in October.
The Wyoming Health Department has so far announced 65 deaths in December including 23 on Monday.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
