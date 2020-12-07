Governor announces statewide facemask order, gathering limits to quell COVID-19 spread in Wyoming

It's unclear how the restrictions will be received. Michael Pearlman, spokesman for the governor, told the Star-Tribune the state health department is working with the governor's office and industry leaders to help businesses that may be impacted by limiting hours.

shortly after the governor's announcement, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming issued a statement in support of the orders.

"The natural gas and oil industry has seen a significant decline in demand this year due to COVID-19, which cannot be reversed until the pandemic subsides and global economic activity returns," that statement reads, adding the new restrictions will help correct the economy more quickly.

The new restrictions come as COVID-19 cases have begun to dip in the state, but still sit at dangerous levels. Just over 6,000 active infections were reported in Wyoming Sunday, but health officials have worried the holidays will push the state to untenable levels.

Prior to the week of Thanksgiving, new and active COVID-19 cases were continually setting new records, with hospitalizations and deaths following suit. Nearly 12,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed or presumed active in Wyoming Nov. 24 - roughly 2% of the state's population.