Governor appoints Northern Arapaho tribal citizen to state gaming commission

Until this year’s legislation, the machines existed in a gray area — not technically legal, but law enforcement didn’t have any guidelines on enforcement.

Others have called for more expansion to include Las Vegas-style slot machines and sports betting. In the meantime, the commission — which was created after more than two years of debate — is meant to stop the spread of unregulated gambling in Wyoming and generate revenue for the state.

Under the legislation signed by Gordon, the commission would grow from seven members to nine, with one being an Eastern Shoshone or Northern Arapaho tribal citizen with at least five years of experience in the gaming industry. It also called for another member to be a certified peace officer.

Operators must now also pay a 20 percent tax on net proceeds from the games and have them approved by the commission, which also has the authority to enforce regulations.

Initially worried about the expansion of gambling in Wyoming and the effect it could have on tribal gaming revenues, the Northern Arapaho Tribe resisted efforts to allow the expansion of video gambling. But leaders eventually said they would support the creation of a commission to regulate the machines if they had a seat at the table.