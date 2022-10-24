 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor celebrates Wyoming’s first veteran-focused skilled nursing facility

  • Updated
Skilled nursing facility

Gov. Mark Gordon shakes hands with a man while attending the VA Skilled Nursing Facility dedication ceremony in Buffalo. 

 Wyoming Governor's Office

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans in Wyoming will provide long-term care to veterans, their spouses and Gold Star families.

“Our veterans are an integral part of Wyoming’s rich heritage, and it is an honor to celebrate the completion of the first veterans skilled nursing facility in Wyoming,” said Gordon. “Veterans and their families embody the spirit of Wyoming through their courageous and selfless actions to protect the liberties we hold dear. This beautiful facility reflects the honor and dignity owed to those who sacrificed so much to protect our way of life.”

Based on the Green House concept, the state-of-the-art facility includes three cottages, each accommodating 12 veterans, providing a higher level of care to 36 veterans and eligible family members.

The Green House concept differs from a traditional nursing home in terms of facility size, interior design, organizational structure, staffing patterns and methods of delivering skilled professional services.

It is designed to look and feel like a real home. Each cottage offers a private bedroom and bathroom for the residents, along with a common space that includes a living area, an open kitchen and a dining table.

The Veterans Home of Wyoming — owned and operated by the state — is the result of a partnership between the Wyoming Veterans’ Commission, State of Wyoming and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

The VA provided 65% of the funding, and the Wyoming Legislature provided the 35% matching portion.

By leveraging both VA and Medicaid reimbursements, the state can offer lower-cost private pay rates to veterans who may reside at the facility.

