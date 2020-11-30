Governor doles out coronavirus relief money to mental health providers

Gov. Mark Gordon is devoting up to $5 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to expanding mental health services statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an announcement made Monday, behavioral health providers can apply for the funding, which the governor said is intended to provide Wyoming patients access to no-cost mental health services during the pandemic.
“We know this pandemic and its impacts has taken its toll on the mental health of many Wyomingites, particularly those battling substance abuse,” Gordon said in a statement. “This funding will enhance the ability for Wyoming providers to deliver services to those having difficulty accessing help and those who are unable to pay for the assistance they need.”
The funding can be used by mental health clinicians who need to expand access to services due to the pandemic. That could include providing telemedicine appointments or extending services to residents at long-term care facilities. Practitioners can also devote the aid to cover the costs of personal protective gear. Reimbursement for costs incurred since March will also be considered.
The timeline for applying is short.
Mental health and substance abuse providers enrolled with the Wyoming Department of Health must submit an application by Dec. 15.
Access to affordable mental health support is already a challenge in the rural state. Wyoming has the second-highest suicide rate nationwide.
On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a severe toll on the well-being of many Wyoming residents who face loss, illness or joblessness, among many other challenges out of their control.
Mental health professionals can apply for the funding by visiting the Wyoming Department of Health's website or calling the Behavioral Health Division at 307-777-6494.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call 1-800-273-8255 or text “WYO” to 741-741.
