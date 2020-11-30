Governor doles out coronavirus relief money to mental health providers

Gov. Mark Gordon is devoting up to $5 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to expanding mental health services statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement made Monday, behavioral health providers can apply for the funding, which the governor said is intended to provide Wyoming patients access to no-cost mental health services during the pandemic.

“We know this pandemic and its impacts has taken its toll on the mental health of many Wyomingites, particularly those battling substance abuse,” Gordon said in a statement. “This funding will enhance the ability for Wyoming providers to deliver services to those having difficulty accessing help and those who are unable to pay for the assistance they need.”

The funding can be used by mental health clinicians who need to expand access to services due to the pandemic. That could include providing telemedicine appointments or extending services to residents at long-term care facilities. Practitioners can also devote the aid to cover the costs of personal protective gear. Reimbursement for costs incurred since March will also be considered.

The timeline for applying is short.