Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. and Wyoming flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon said.

Gordon's order follows a similar one from President Donald Trump, who ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff in honor of those who have died after contracting COVID-19.

"Our Nation mourns for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic, and we share in the suffering of all those who endured pain and illness from the outbreak," the presidential proclamation begins. "Through our grief, America stands steadfast and united against the invisible enemy."

Nationally, the virus has so far killed nearly 95,000 people. In Wyoming, 12 people have died.