Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims

A visitor to the Washington Monument walks past flags flying at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia on a wintry Monday in Washington.

The U.S. and Wyoming flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon said. 

Gordon's order follows a similar one from President Donald Trump, who ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff in honor of those who have died after contracting COVID-19.

"Our Nation mourns for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic, and we share in the suffering of all those who endured pain and illness from the outbreak," the presidential proclamation begins. "Through our grief, America stands steadfast and united against the invisible enemy."

Nationally, the virus has so far killed nearly 95,000 people. In Wyoming, 12 people have died.

Concerned about COVID-19?

