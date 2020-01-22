Governor orders flags to fly at half staff for fallen Wamsutter paramedic

State and national flags will be flown at half staff on Friday to honor a Wamsutter paramedic who died while responding to a crash in Sweetwater County.
Michael Wilder, 51, died of cardiac arrest at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in Sweetwater County. He was a paramedic for the Wamsutter EMS. A Michigan native, Wilder began volunteering with the Rawlins Fire Department in the 1990s. He became an EMT, graduating from Casper College and initially joining the staff at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, according to an obituary published on the website of a Rawlins funeral home.
A 61-year-old California man was killed in the crash that Wilder was responding to, at mile marker 183 and near Wamsutter, in Sweetwater County. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash report, the Ford F-150 pickup that the Californian was in "was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions" and the driver, who survived, "lost control of the vehicle," which "exited the roadway to the right, where it tripped and rolled 1.5 times."
Wilder moved to his last posting in Wamsutter in 2019. He is survived by his parents, by four siblings and a foster sister. His service will be at Rawlins High School on Saturday. According to the obituary, a scholarship is being established at Casper College in his name. The family is asking for donations to support the scholarship at the Casper school.
"Mike was on duty at the hospital when I came into the ER with 3rd degree burns," one mourner wrote on the memorial wall of his obituary. "He was so kind, caring and helpful. I will never forget him. My prayers are with his family and friends."
"Mike was a kind and beautiful soul," another wrote. "He was so witty and smart. I don't know anyone who could tell a joke like Mike. I will miss him so."