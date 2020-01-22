Governor orders flags to fly at half staff for fallen Wamsutter paramedic

State and national flags will be flown at half staff on Friday to honor a Wamsutter paramedic who died while responding to a crash in Sweetwater County.

Michael Wilder, 51, died of cardiac arrest at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in Sweetwater County. He was a paramedic for the Wamsutter EMS. A Michigan native, Wilder began volunteering with the Rawlins Fire Department in the 1990s. He became an EMT, graduating from Casper College and initially joining the staff at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, according to an obituary published on the website of a Rawlins funeral home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 61-year-old California man was killed in the crash that Wilder was responding to, at mile marker 183 and near Wamsutter, in Sweetwater County. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash report, the Ford F-150 pickup that the Californian was in "was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions" and the driver, who survived, "lost control of the vehicle," which "exited the roadway to the right, where it tripped and rolled 1.5 times."