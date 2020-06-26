Governor preps bid for Occidental land, leaving Legislature out

The nature of the deal necessitated secrecy for much of the deliberations, Pearlman said. “Our consideration was to make sure that we weren’t exposing sensitive information and so forth that can affect markets.”

The state has competition on the purchase, the officials said.

Occidental Petroleum has weeded out other parties who professed interest and invited six potential buyers including the state to submit bids, Nicholas said. Nicholas and Fleming said they didn’t know who the competition is.

A deal could move quickly after Occidental accepts a bid, Fleming said. Such a purchase might require one to three months of due diligence by the parties, he continued. Gordon’s energy advisor Luthi estimated that the assessment could take as long as six months. It was “yet to be determined” if the governor would take public input on the deal during that time, Luthi said.

“Investment decisions are typically made by our investment team and that’s how the governor looks at it,” Pearlman said.