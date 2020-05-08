Governor proclaims special session; public, press cannot attend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation Thursday convening the Wyoming Legislature for a special session on May 15 to distribute federal stimulus money to Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and workers.

Through four draft bills, lawmakers will likely deliberate distributing $500 million of the $1.25 billion the state received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which the U.S. Congress passed in March. Lawmakers are eyeing new programs that would provide loans to businesses, recompense landlords for lost rent to halt evictions and help fund health care facilities, among other needs.

Lawmakers will gather both online and in the state Capitol, which will be open to those legislators who wish to go there, according to an internal letter to lawmakers obtained by WyoFile. Even those lawmakers in the Capitol will debate over internet conferences that will be livestreamed to the public, according to the letter from Speaker of the House Steve Harshman and Senate President Drew Perkins (both R-Casper). Harshman and Perkins will be present to sign bills, the speaker said.

But the people’s house will be closed to the public, according to the proposed rules. Journalists will also be kept out, Harshman told WyoFile on Wednesday.