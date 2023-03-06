Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday submitted a disaster declaration request to the United States Department of Agriculture related to the impact of this year's “unusually severe” and persistent winter weather on Wyoming’s livestock industry.

The letter, addressed to the federal agency’s secretary, Tom Vilsack, asks for assistance to help Wyoming’s stockgrowers recover.

The agriculture department can designate counties as suffering agriculture-related disasters when weather and other natural events — like drought, flooding, mudslides and more — wreak havoc on local farmers and ranchers.

When a county receives a disaster designation from the department, it becomes eligible for certain kinds of financial relief from the federal government, like low-interest loans for farmers. States usually have to demonstrate that the affected counties suffered agricultural production losses of more than 30%, according to the agency's website.

Under Gordon’s proposal, Jan. 10 through Monday would be marked a disaster period. According to National Weather Service data, Wyoming was under a winter weather advisory, winter storm warning, high wind warning or blizzard warning for 66.5% of the time between Jan. 1 to Feb. 27. That's more than any other state in the nation, Gordon wrote in the letter.

He said the long winter has caused ranchers to spend more money on supplemental feed, since a lot of grazing land has stayed buried under the snow these last couple of months. Feed, meanwhile, had been more expensive and more scarce than years prior.

This has been a problem in every county in the state, the governor continued.

Livestock producers are trying to transport their herds from their winter grazing areas closer to home to keep a better eye on them, he wrote, but recurring road closures have made that difficult.

“Access to traditional winter grazing resources has become dire, as well, because many ranch, county, and BLM roads are drifting shut and, even when cleared, continue to re-drift because of high winds,” the letter said.

According to the USDA's website, after state governors submit letters for disaster consideration, county offices must put together information for loss assessment reports.

Then, county emergency boards in the affected areas review the reports and issue a recommendation to approve, defer or deny the request for disaster designation.

Those reports must also be cleared by state-level emergency boards before they go to the USDA's Farm Service Agency. The Farm Service agency then looks at the reports and ultimately decides whether the counties in question qualify for the designation.

