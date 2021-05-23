Governor selects new Wyoming public records ombudsman

Gov. Mark Gordon has tapped his constituent liaison to serve as Wyoming's next public records ombudsman, his office announced.

Darlena Potter had served in the liaison role since September 2019. She has previously worked in state and local government, the governor's office said.

In her new role, she will attempt to resolves challenges over the timeliness of records production or claims by an agency that records are exempt from disclosure. The ombudsman also provides education to state and local governments about their obligations when someone files a request for public records.

“I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to provide a greater contribution to both Governor Gordon and the state,” Potter said in a statement.

According to the governor's office, Potter will review existing public records procedures within state government. She also plans to streamline the dispute resolution process.

Potter takes over for Ruth Van Mark, who served in the role until April 30, when she left to buy a quilt store in Torrington.

Van Mark was the state's first ombudsman, taking on the job after the position was created in 2019 when lawmakers passed Senate File 57, which helped to clarify the process for requesting public rerecords.