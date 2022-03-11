Governor signs $2.8 million state budget

Wyoming will move forward with a $2.8 billion budget for the upcoming two years.

The new state budget is roughly $400 million smaller than the last one, largely because COVID-19 relief dollars were reworked to be one-time expenditures in the general fund — essentially the state’s main checking account.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced shortly before midnight Thursday that he had signed off on the budget, with a handful of line-item vetoes.

Gordon, who drew up the original budget draft, was commended by the Joint Appropriations Committee for being able to transfer such a large chunk of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding into general fund dollars.

When it’s all said and done, Wyoming will have received more than $1 billion in ARPA money in response to the pandemic.

Virtually none of the federal dollars were put towards ongoing costs such as, for example, a new position in a state agency.

After both the House and the Senate amended the main state budget, there was roughly a $46 million difference between the two versions. Those differences were reconciled in a Joint Conference Committee comprised of lawmakers from both chambers.

The biggest development to come out of the conference committee was a pay increase for state workers.

Lawmakers adopted a $64.8 million pay increase for state employees, something that the House pushed for more than the Senate. Gordon has repeatedly emphasized how important it is to give state workers pay increases due to the difficulties of hiring and retaining workers.

Educators are also getting a boost.

Teachers will see a cost-of-living adjustment to the tune of more than $9 million, with the money coming out of the school foundation account. Schools are also facing challenges retaining teachers, who are reporting burnout more often in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget bill passed with super-majorities in both chambers.

Gordon used his line-item veto authority on the budget, but did not make major changes. Most of his vetoes were “philosophical,” meaning the governor believed that certain provisions were out of place in the budget or violated the separation of powers.

The Senate voted Friday to override some of the governor’s vetoes, but the House had not acted prior to the Star-Tribune’s press deadline.

