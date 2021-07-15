Governor supportive of UW restructuring; hopes will drive economic growth

Governor Mark Gordon joined University of Wyoming trustees Thursday to discuss the broad changes proposed for the institution, and how those changes might improve the state’s fortunes.
“Obviously the university has met some pretty substantial challenges this last year,” Gordon said to open his remarks. “I do think that with adversity comes an opportunity.”
The university Tuesday announced plans to cut $13 million from the budget and drastically reshape its academic programs — which could result in up to 75 layoffs. The cuts are not as severe as initially anticipated. Then-interim provost Anne Alexander told trustees in January to expect $20 million in cuts after a review of all the schools’ offerings. Still, Gordon acknowledged the work ahead for trustees.
Gordon didn’t specifically comment on elements of the restructuring plan, which faculty, students and other affected parties will be able to review for at least 120 days. Instead, he focused on the broad ways changes at the institution could ripple across the state.
“At the bottom of this is our opportunity to really reset what our expectations for the university are and really put ourselves out in the lead,” Gordon said.
Those opportunities all look like economic diversification. Gordon referenced the TerraPower nuclear reactor that will eventually be built at one of the state’s retiring coal-fired power plants, as well as a growing biomedical industry in Casper.
He said the university would play a leadership role in developing these new industries, and educating their future employees.
“Those are all pieces of building a future economy, and the university sits right in the center of that,” Gordon said.
The governor hopes the university will be supported in that work, and can be supportive of others, through the recently formed Wyoming Innovation Partnership (formerly the innovation network) between the state, UW and all seven Wyoming community colleges.
University president Ed Seidel has also been a constant champion of that new effort, which seeks to marry education and industry across the state to develop a more dynamic workforce.
Gordon first shared details on that initiative in January, saying at the time, “We must not only prepare our workforce for an evolving economy; we need higher education to play a role in generating our own economy.”
He made a similar comment Thursday, saying building a workforce isn’t enough because most of the university’s students leave Wyoming upon graduating.
Instead, he wants to see more systems that help students stay in the state by connecting them to various industries, which aligns with Seidel’s goals for other new initiatives like a center for innovation and entrepreneurship, and a program dedicated solely to tourism and hospitality.
He added that the university shouldn’t be a driver for just the state, but for the nation. For example, research being conducted at the university on climate, carbon capture and hydrology may all play a vital role in how the nation responds to climate change, he explained.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes