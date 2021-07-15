Governor supportive of UW restructuring; hopes will drive economic growth

Governor Mark Gordon joined University of Wyoming trustees Thursday to discuss the broad changes proposed for the institution, and how those changes might improve the state’s fortunes.

“Obviously the university has met some pretty substantial challenges this last year,” Gordon said to open his remarks. “I do think that with adversity comes an opportunity.”

The university Tuesday announced plans to cut $13 million from the budget and drastically reshape its academic programs — which could result in up to 75 layoffs. The cuts are not as severe as initially anticipated. Then-interim provost Anne Alexander told trustees in January to expect $20 million in cuts after a review of all the schools’ offerings. Still, Gordon acknowledged the work ahead for trustees.

Gordon didn’t specifically comment on elements of the restructuring plan, which faculty, students and other affected parties will be able to review for at least 120 days. Instead, he focused on the broad ways changes at the institution could ripple across the state.