Governor suspends Crook County treasurer

However, taking into account all the information available, including presentations made by the Attorney General’s Office, Kuhl and her counsel, he wrote: “I have determined that there were sufficient irregularities and deficiencies in the manner in which Ms. Kuhl carried out her duties as Crook County Treasurer to rise to the level of misconduct and malfeasance.”

The Attorney General’s Office filed a motion last week to amend the verified petition for removal of Kuhl as a county officer. This petition is the basis of the civil case against Kuhl, which was triggered by the county commissioners in response to the criminal charges against her. (In the criminal case, Kuhl is facing four charges: a felony count of unauthorized use of monies and three misdemeanors, including one count of official misconduct and two of issuing false certificate.)

The amended petition brings new accusations against Kuhl based on additional information obtained by the state.

The first new accusation expands upon an allegation that first appeared in the civil case and does not appear within the criminal charges.