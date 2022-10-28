Governor to propose $100 million plan for unused ARPA money

Gov. Mark Gordon will soon submit recommendations for how to spend around $100 million of the state’s remaining $120 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package. Wyoming is expected to receive $1 billion directly from ARPA over the next few years.

Lawmakers earlier this year passed an ARPA budget outlining how the state would use the funds, in addition to setting the regular two-year general budget and education department budget. Generally speaking, the relief money has to go toward addressing COVID-19 and its impacts.

There's still a little more to go around.

About $72 million was never allocated, Renny MacKay, Gordon's policy director, told lawmakers Thursday at a Joint Appropriations Committee in Cheyenne.

Another $52 million was allocated, but never used, he said.

The clock to is running out --- ARPA money has to be obligated (set aside for a specific purpose) by 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.

So, Gordon will in December send a proposal to the Joint Appropriations Committee on how to use some of the remaining $120 million.

He's expected to ask for around $66 million to go toward existing ARPA programs, said MacKay.

ARPA grants have funded everything from water and sewer infrastructure, to outdoor recreation projects. They've all seen high demand, MacKay said.

"There’s a lot of competition for competitive-based programs," he said.

Gordon will ask for another roughly $33 million in ARPA money for new proposals.

Those include funding for a housing program, mental health care and support for "high-risk and high-needs" youth, MacKay told lawmakers.

Last month, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry told Habitat for Humanity leaders that the office wanted to set up a $25 million grant program for “shovel-ready” housing projects around the state.

The Joint Appropriations Committee will decide whether to move the recommendations forward, tweak them or reject them altogether. After that, the proposal is expected to head to the entire Wyoming Legislature, where it could be subject to additional amendments and changes. The Legislature convenes in January.