Governor to reopen 9 Wyoming rest stops

Nine Wyoming rest stops that were closed last year due to budget cuts will reopen later this month, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Thursday.

Gordon authorized funding to reopen the nine rest stops ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, according to a statement from his office. The rest stops will remain open at least through this year's tourism season.

The rest stop closures were among the first budget cuts enacted last year amid declining revenues brought on by the energy slowdown and COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon said he would work with the state's Department of Transportation and the Office of Tourism to secure federal dollars to reopen the rest areas.

“With the summer season just around the corner, I’m glad we will be able to reopen these facilities to travelers,” Gordon said in a statement. “We are glad to have this chance to find a temporary solution.”

The nine rest areas are:

Lusk on U.S. Highway 18

Guernsey on U.S. Highway 26

Greybull on U.S. Highway 16

Moorcroft on Interstate 90

Star Valley on U.S. Highway 89

Sundance on Interstate 25

Upton on U.S. Highway 16

Orin Jct on I-25

Chugwater on I-25