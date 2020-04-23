$1.25 billion federal aid package won't cover losses to state and local government

“The Department of Treasury has regularly been updating CARES Act guidance as needed,” Barrasso said. “The fact is every state is different and the needs are different. We’ll continue educating Treasury to make sure states can use this relief money in a lifesaving and responsible manner.”

The U.S. Senate could potentially review new legislation specifically tailored to funding state and local governments when it reconvenes on May 4. While numerous members of Congress have pushed for additional aid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made waves this week when he told reporters he preferred allowing governments to declare bankruptcy or tap into their reserves than provide them with additional aid, calling it “a blue state bailout.”

What that bodes for prospects in additional aid, until then, is still uncertain.

“I’m not sure we’ll know much more before then,” Rachel Vliem, a spokesperson in Sen. Mike Enzi’s office, wrote in an email. “While there has been the need for the government to stabilize the economy and provide emergency relief, there are still going to be limits to that spending. Congress has provided $2.4 trillion in relief in these latest packages and will need to assess key priorities to figure out the best way to move forward from here. Wyoming received $1.25 billion and the right to aid counties and towns.”