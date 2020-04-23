$1.25 billion federal aid package won't cover losses to state and local government

Lost revenues incurred by state and local governments across Wyoming related to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be covered under the $1.25 billion in federal aid coming to the state, leaving lawmakers facing down a significant gap in funding as the Legislature nears a potential special session later this spring.
According to guidelines announced by the United States Department of Treasury on Wednesday, the emergency funding can only be used to cover expenses incurred directly from the crisis, leaving many states whose economies have effectively been shut down for several weeks with major revenue shortfalls due to sales tax losses from closed businesses and diminished activity in the extractive industries like oil, gas and coal.
“Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the statute,” the guidelines read. “Although a broad range of uses is allowed, revenue replacement is not a permissible use of fund payments.”
Sen. John Barrasso – who has pushed in recent weeks for greater flexibility for states to use their disaster relief funding – said in a statement to the Star-Tribune that he was disappointed by the guidance, contending it falls “well short” of the level of flexibility states need to offset impacts from the pandemic.
“The Department of Treasury has regularly been updating CARES Act guidance as needed,” Barrasso said. “The fact is every state is different and the needs are different. We’ll continue educating Treasury to make sure states can use this relief money in a lifesaving and responsible manner.”
The U.S. Senate could potentially review new legislation specifically tailored to funding state and local governments when it reconvenes on May 4. While numerous members of Congress have pushed for additional aid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made waves this week when he told reporters he preferred allowing governments to declare bankruptcy or tap into their reserves than provide them with additional aid, calling it “a blue state bailout.”
What that bodes for prospects in additional aid, until then, is still uncertain.
“I’m not sure we’ll know much more before then,” Rachel Vliem, a spokesperson in Sen. Mike Enzi’s office, wrote in an email. “While there has been the need for the government to stabilize the economy and provide emergency relief, there are still going to be limits to that spending. Congress has provided $2.4 trillion in relief in these latest packages and will need to assess key priorities to figure out the best way to move forward from here. Wyoming received $1.25 billion and the right to aid counties and towns.”
While President Donald Trump said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that he was working with senators to explore the possibility of granting greater direct aid to states, he declined to give a direct answer on whether the aid would come in the form of funding, adding he found it "interesting" that a number of states requesting aid were controlled by Democratic governors.
"Some states have not done well for many years before this crisis," Trump said, specifically highlighting states like Illinois and New York who have had budget difficulties in recent years.
While Wyoming has a sizable rainy day fund to address funding emergencies, the state has faced shortfalls in revenue in recent years that have necessitated a greater reliance on those reserves to help balance its budget. And those existing revenue gaps, according to state fiscal analysts, have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, creating estimated revenue declines between $555.8 million and $2.8 billion over the next two years, according to a recent memo from the Legislative Service Office.
Meanwhile, local governments have already taken strides to reduce their budgets, citing concerns from COVID-19. The City of Cheyenne recently cut 17 positions in city government as a result of downturns in revenue there, while the town of Jackson announced earlier this week it would be slashing $2.7 million from its budget.
While the guidelines from the Department of Treasury do outline specific areas the funding could be used for – areas like medical expenses, the cost of implementing public health measures, unemployment insurance costs and small business grant programs – it is still unclear how the funding will be rolled out in Wyoming.
On Friday, the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council is anticipated to vote on a pair of bills intended to grant Gordon broad latitude in disbursing large shares of that funding, which will likely be voted on by the full Legislature in an as-of-now unannounced special session later this spring. The text of those draft bills were not available as of 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
In a press conference Thursday, Gordon said he was still looking into how the funding could eventually be deployed and, while he has requested state agencies to begin exploring budget cuts in the near future, said it is still unclear what the state’s budget situation will look like until the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, or CREG, convenes to review the data next month.
“We have a little bit of guidance that has come out over the last couple of days that we’ll be reviewing and looking at,” Gordon said. “I speak with Sen. Enzi and Sen. Barrasso on a regular basis, and that – I think – will be much more clear in the days to come.”
