A quarter of the Wyoming Highway Patrol's trooper positions are currently vacant. Hoping to address the situation, lawmakers are discussing whether to allow state troopers to be rehired after retiring and work past the age of 65.

The new legislation is part of a series of efforts to curtail the patrol's staffing shortages. The Wyoming Highway Patrol also recently announced increased pay and shortened training periods for current law enforcement officers.

A full state trooper staff consists of 208 positions, or which 52 were empty in January, Sgt. Jeremy Beck said. There were 87 vacation positions overall at the law enforcement agency.

“It is a provision as we looked at enhancing the number of troopers,” said Luke Reiner, the director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “And again, we are trying to encourage people to be troopers. The discussion was, 'Hey you know, there are a bunch of retired troopers out there that we might be able to talk in to coming back.'”

Troopers are currently forced by law to retire at 65 years old, which is limiting as some are still capable of doing the job; the only other state position in Wyoming that has a mandated age-based retirement is judges, Reiner said.

“One of the fittest members of our patrol right now is in his 60s, and I’d hate to lose him,” said Lt. Colonel Josh Walther. “I want to keep him as long as possible.”

“I have to be honest” that not many retirees feel like coming back to work at traffic stops, but there are positions available in other areas including background investigations and road closures, Walther said.

The patrol would even be interested in rehiring “some folks who made a mistake, who didn’t want to retire, and we want to bring back," he said.

“When folks in law enforcement who are all drawing from the same pool, the same pond, they look at benefits, they look at pay, they look at all those things,” Walther said. “So, when you look at this and realize we don’t have a rehire retiree clause, or we have a max age, it’s just another one of those things where people decide to jump ship and look elsewhere.”

The Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Monday voted 4-1 to pass the measure, but it still has to clear other votes before it can become a law.