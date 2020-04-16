18 top Wyoming Democrats endorse Joe Biden for president

A group of 18 top Democrats in Wyoming announced their support for former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for president.
The list, which was released by the Biden campaign Thursday morning, includes a number of current and former state lawmakers as well as a number of top influencers in Wyoming politics. Endorsees include:
- Stan Blake, state representative
- Sara Burlingame, state representative
- Cathy Connolly, state representative
- Andi Clifford, state representative
- JoAnn Dayton-Selman, state representative
- John Freeman, state representative
- Mike Gireau, state senator
- Glen Hackman, community leader
- Hollis Hackman, Sheridan County Democratic Party Chairman
- Kathy Karpan, former Wyoming secretary of state
- Randy Leinen, Crook County Democratic Committee Chairman
- Charles Pelkey, state representative
- Leslie Petersen, former chair of Wyoming Democratic Party
- Hank Phibbs, former Teton County commissioner
- Linda Rodgers, Democratic State Committeewoman, Crook County
- Chris Rothfuss, state senator
- Andy Schwartz, state representative
- Lynn Simons, former Superintendent of Public Instruction
Only two current Democrats in the Legislature -- Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson -- were not on the list. Yin, a member of the state central committee, said on social media that he would be withholding an endorsement until after the caucuses on April 17.
While the list includes a number of long-term moderate Democrats, it also features a number of progressives like Pelkey, a supporter of Biden's opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the 2020 and 2016 elections.
In an interview, Pelkey told the Star-Tribune his decision to endorse Biden was one made not out of ideology, but out of a commitment to beating sitting President Donald Trump in November's general election.
That's not to say it came without caveats: the Laramie-based House member said he has a number of disagreements with the Biden platform and, in recent years, has ceased to donate money to national Democratic groups in favor of individual candidates who better align with his own progressive politics.
Ultimately, his decision to endorse Biden aligned with the same ethic Sanders stressed in his own endorsement of the former Vice President: the need to win the White House in November.
"I'm not going to waste my vote in November by making some sort of protest" he said. "The old phrase might sum it up best, where the perfect is the enemy of the good -- obviously, I have different priorities than Sen. Biden, but the bigger priority right now is replacing this administration."
"I'm an independent thinker," he added. "But to Sen. Sanders' position, this is the point at which we need to unify. The biggest threat right now is another four years of this administration. I can't even imagine that. I'm just hoping Sanders supporters -- despite their reservations -- will look at their options and consider what Sen. Sanders himself has said."
Wyoming's Democratic Caucus -- which has taken place exclusively by mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 outbreak -- is set for Friday, April 17.
