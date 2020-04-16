18 top Wyoming Democrats endorse Joe Biden for president

While the list includes a number of long-term moderate Democrats, it also features a number of progressives like Pelkey, a supporter of Biden's opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the 2020 and 2016 elections.

In an interview, Pelkey told the Star-Tribune his decision to endorse Biden was one made not out of ideology, but out of a commitment to beating sitting President Donald Trump in November's general election.

That's not to say it came without caveats: the Laramie-based House member said he has a number of disagreements with the Biden platform and, in recent years, has ceased to donate money to national Democratic groups in favor of individual candidates who better align with his own progressive politics.

Ultimately, his decision to endorse Biden aligned with the same ethic Sanders stressed in his own endorsement of the former Vice President: the need to win the White House in November.

"I'm not going to waste my vote in November by making some sort of protest" he said. "The old phrase might sum it up best, where the perfect is the enemy of the good -- obviously, I have different priorities than Sen. Biden, but the bigger priority right now is replacing this administration."