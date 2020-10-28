2020 may be Wyoming's most expensive legislative campaign season ever, filings show

When the dust clears on Nov. 4, the 2020 election will likely go down as one of the most expensive campaign seasons in Wyoming history, with hundreds of thousands of dollars raised and spent between numerous candidates and political action committees backing both parties.
Though unconfirmed as a record, the nearly $1.9 million raised so far by Statehouse candidates in this year’s election is the most-funded campaign cycle this decade and well above average for a typical election year, which usually spans $1.1 million and $1.7 million, according to a Star-Tribune analysis of campaign finance data over the last decade.
According to state campaign finance reports filed with the Wyoming secretary of state’s office Tuesday night, 21 candidates running for Wyoming’s citizen Legislature managed to raise $20,000 or more for their campaigns — a lavish sum in a state where roughly a dozen districts still reported campaigns run on an average of $1,500 or less. For comparison, in 2012, just 10 candidates in all managed to accomplish that feat, with the year’s top fundraiser — Democrat Joe Fender — raising just $48,000.
Though Fender’s haul was impressive for the time, the watermark he established that year is nowhere near this year’s top fundraisers.
Topping this year’s list were incumbent Republican Sen. Affie Ellis and Democratic House candidate Britney Wallesch, who both managed to break previous fundraising records with campaign hauls of approximately $84,000 and $73,000, respectively.
Only Cheyenne Republican Erin Johnson ($50,150) and Crook County Republican Tyler Lindholm ($49,500) — both of whom lost in their primaries — came anywhere near that total this year, while the closest in the last decade was current Rep. Chuck Gray, who raised nearly $65,000 in 2018 through a combination of deep-pocketed GOP donors and tens of thousands of dollars in loans from the candidate himself.
The numbers aren’t final yet: More money could trickle in throughout this week, which will not be reflected until candidates file their general election returns later this fall.
Funds from different sources
Overall, Democrats — who occupy a small contingent of the Legislature — were vastly outraised by their Republican peers, raking in just over $382,000 in donations to the GOP’s more than $1.3 million.
Though the disparities between total funds raised were quite significant between the two parties, the nature of those donations were drastically different, with Democrats relying on more small-donor support and less on large political action committees.
Where the average Republican Statehouse candidate relied on an average of 15 donors giving $446 each, the average Democrat funded their campaigns with donations from 39 different sources for an average donation of about $182.
Political action committees, or PACs, have also played an outsize role in Wyoming’s elections this year. According to campaign finance data, a menagerie of PACs delivered $957,701 in campaign donations this election cycle, well above the $518,000 in PAC money that found its way into the 2018 legislative races.
Republicans — who saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in PAC donations flow into a number of competitive primaries around the state — were unsurprisingly the biggest beneficiaries of those funds. According to the data, more than a half-million dollars in PAC funding went to GOP Statehouse candidates this cycle, compared to just under $123,000 for the Democrats.
The millionaire-backed PAC Wyoming Hope, which sunk thousands into Statehouse candidates facing far-right challenges in the primaries, looks likely to have the biggest continuing influence in the general election.
In addition to spending $30,000 on polling, the group has sunk $57,000 into the campaigns of numerous Republicans facing competition this November, including vulnerable Republican Reps. Lloyd Larsen and Jared Olsen — both of whom face credible Democratic challenges this year — as well as candidates like Rep. Tom Walters and Riverton Republican Ember Oakley, both of whom are engaged in close election battles with an upstart Libertarian Party this cycle.
The election is Tuesday.
