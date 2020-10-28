2020 may be Wyoming's most expensive legislative campaign season ever, filings show

Where the average Republican Statehouse candidate relied on an average of 15 donors giving $446 each, the average Democrat funded their campaigns with donations from 39 different sources for an average donation of about $182.

Political action committees, or PACs, have also played an outsize role in Wyoming’s elections this year. According to campaign finance data, a menagerie of PACs delivered $957,701 in campaign donations this election cycle, well above the $518,000 in PAC money that found its way into the 2018 legislative races.

Republicans — who saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in PAC donations flow into a number of competitive primaries around the state — were unsurprisingly the biggest beneficiaries of those funds. According to the data, more than a half-million dollars in PAC funding went to GOP Statehouse candidates this cycle, compared to just under $123,000 for the Democrats.

The millionaire-backed PAC Wyoming Hope, which sunk thousands into Statehouse candidates facing far-right challenges in the primaries, looks likely to have the biggest continuing influence in the general election.