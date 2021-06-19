307 Politics: 2020 election weighed on workers, study says

One in three election workers report feeling unsafe, according to a recent study from the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan institute at the New York University School of Law, but two prominent Wyoming election workers told me a slightly different story.
The study comes after a 2020 election in which former President Donald Trump spent months before, during and after the election claiming that victory was stolen from him by rampant voter fraud.
These false claims of voter fraud ended up having an effect on the poll workers, as the study makes clear.
Many of Trump’s claims took off on social media and went viral, and many of the election workers polled for this study blamed social media for perpetuating falsehoods. Approximately 54% of election officials said social media made their work more dangerous, and 78% said it made it more difficult. That was reflected here in Wyoming too.
“They see the social media posts; they don’t come in and ask,” said Linda Fritz, the Crook County Commissioner and the president of Wyoming’s county clerk association.
A significant portion of the disinformation and misinformation about the 2020 election was tied to mail-in ballots. A notable number of people “refused” to mail in their ballots because of the misinformation they learned about mail-in voting, according to Tracy Good, the Natrona County Clerk.
In Wyoming, election officials did not report feeling unsafe, however, as much as they were frustrated and disheartened.
“To have your party not stand behind you and allude to fraud and not give you specifics is extremely upsetting,” Fritz said. “I can’t handle politics anymore. That’s what it did to me.” she added.
Fritz is not alone in considering leaving election work following the 2020 election.
Of those surveyed in the study, the “unsustainable workload” came up repeatedly as a reason for leaving election work.
“Large numbers of election officials have resigned in the past year, raising alarm bells. But the wave of departures could soon turn into a tsunami,” the study stated. As of 2020, close to 35% of local election officials were eligible for retirement by the end of the 2024 election.
“The 2020 election was the toughest election since I’ve been here,” Good said. “You have to work an election to understand all the time and effort and preparations that go into it.”
In Wyoming politics, the voter fraud lies Trump pushed have played an outsize role following the 2020 election. Rep. Liz Cheney has repeatedly pushed back against the former president’s claims, causing her to lose her leadership position in the Republican Party. The study acknowledged that the false claims have escalated to a similar level across the nation.
“In several states, party leaders have censured and replaced officials who insisted on telling the truth about the security and accuracy of the election,” the study read.
With Cheney losing her seat as the No. 3 Republican in the House and claims of fraud consuming the national news for months following the election, the election workers on the ground can be easy to forget.
“The stress of that election was definitely difficult on my health condition,” Fritz said. “We went without a lot of sleep, we didn’t spend a lot of times with our families.”
Are you an election worker in Wyoming? I want to hear from you. (You don't have to be a county clerk.)
