307 Politics: 2020 election weighed on workers, study says

In Wyoming, election officials did not report feeling unsafe, however, as much as they were frustrated and disheartened.

“To have your party not stand behind you and allude to fraud and not give you specifics is extremely upsetting,” Fritz said. “I can’t handle politics anymore. That’s what it did to me.” she added.

Fritz is not alone in considering leaving election work following the 2020 election.

Of those surveyed in the study, the “unsustainable workload” came up repeatedly as a reason for leaving election work.

“Large numbers of election officials have resigned in the past year, raising alarm bells. But the wave of departures could soon turn into a tsunami,” the study stated. As of 2020, close to 35% of local election officials were eligible for retirement by the end of the 2024 election.

“The 2020 election was the toughest election since I’ve been here,” Good said. “You have to work an election to understand all the time and effort and preparations that go into it.”