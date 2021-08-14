307 Politics: Anecdotes from the Enzi memorial

A little over a week ago, I covered former Sen. Mike Enzi’s memorial in Gillette. In all honesty, I didn’t know much about him going into it. Even so, it quickly became evident how much people respected a man who served as a mayor, state lawmaker and U.S. senator in his long political career.
As I interviewed people at the service, I asked almost all of them what they would remember most about Enzi. Some of those recollections made it into the article that published after the memorial service, but some poignant ones did not.
Here are a few:
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota who was visibly emotional throughout the service, told me how Enzi was largely responsible in aiding her in the passage of her first bill after she joined the Senate. She said it represented just how nice and giving the late senator was.
Sara Burlingame, a former Wyoming representative who is now the executive director of Wyoming Equality, told me a story about how Enzi’s office helped a transgender soldier.
Under the Obama administration, a three-step plan was put in place to aid soldiers in changing their “gender markers.” When a transgender Wyoming soldier took the concerns up with her general, however, a form was created that “belittled” and essentially denied the request, Burlingame said. Burlingame brought the issue to Enzi’s office, and they ensured the request was fulfilled.
“He just knew that she was a Wyoming soldier,” Burlingame said. “He never sought attention for it.”
One of Enzi’s staffers, who did not want to be named, told the story of the first time his eldest daughter met the senator, who retired from political life at the beginning of this year.
The staffer brought his daughter into the office, walked up to Enzi and told her, “This is who I work for.” Enzi promptly responded, “No, this is who you work with,” the former staffer said with a big grin.
Because I started this job at the end of April, I was not very familiar with Enzi when news broke that he was hospitalized in Gillette following a July bike crash. I learned more about him in the ensuing days, but much of that information related to his politics and his career.
The anecdotes at his funeral taught me something else. They gave me a glimpse of what Enzi was like as a person without ever having met the man.
