307 Politics: Anecdotes from the Enzi memorial

A little over a week ago, I covered former Sen. Mike Enzi’s memorial in Gillette. In all honesty, I didn’t know much about him going into it. Even so, it quickly became evident how much people respected a man who served as a mayor, state lawmaker and U.S. senator in his long political career.

As I interviewed people at the service, I asked almost all of them what they would remember most about Enzi. Some of those recollections made it into the article that published after the memorial service, but some poignant ones did not.

Here are a few:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota who was visibly emotional throughout the service, told me how Enzi was largely responsible in aiding her in the passage of her first bill after she joined the Senate. She said it represented just how nice and giving the late senator was.

Sara Burlingame, a former Wyoming representative who is now the executive director of Wyoming Equality, told me a story about how Enzi’s office helped a transgender soldier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}