307 Politics: Bridging two different realities

This past week, Americans watched in horror as a mob bearing Trump flags and “MAGA” hats stormed the U.S. Capitol, temporarily stopping government in its tracks, assaulting members of the police and press, and sending the nation’s leaders into secure locations in the seat of the most powerful government on the planet.

The scenes stood in contrast to the scene outside, where tens of thousands of Trump supporters were peacefully gathered to support their president in his unfounded allegations that the election was stolen from them.

Near the Capitol, however, photographers for the New York Times and The Associated Press were assaulted for doing their jobs, the latter incident being captured on video. America watched in horror as a woman who supported Trump was shot by authorities protecting Congress in the hallowed halls of government. Another police officer was seen in video footage being crushed by the mob. One officer later died as a result of his injuries.