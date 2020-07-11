307 Politics: Checking in on free speech in Wyoming, and other news

While the First Amendment has clear limits – it does not protect defamation, for example – its actual extent is still open to interpretation. As social media companies have come to play a critical role in defining the limits of the public square, some have called for First Amendment rights to extend beyond the clearly defined lines of public and private entities, particularly as companies such as Facebook and Twitter have come under increasing pressure to control hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.

The proper restriction of speech in the public square – or whether it should occur at all – will continue to be a consistent challenge for state and municipal leaders alike, particularly as communities face a constitutional obligation to specifically define what speech is allowed and what is not in their own statutes.

One notable example occurred in the 1990s, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that one Missouri town’s ordinance banning lawn signs was an unconstitutional restriction of a resident’s right to free speech.