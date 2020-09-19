307 Politics: Cheney accuses China, Russia of promoting anti-fracking causes in US

Both the Chinese and Russian governments have vested interests in meddling in American affairs.
As America’s principal adversaries on the international stage, both governments have been antagonists of the United States for generations, from key differences at the close of Russia and the United States’ uneasy alliance during World War II to the Cuban Missile Crisis all the way to the 2016 election, when Russia attempted to affect voter behavior online and influence the result, intelligence agencies have concluded.
While the president’s collegial and deferential tone toward the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin continue to elicit speculation in the national press, representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties have regularly raised concerns about Russia’s role on the international stage, from the country’s development of a pipeline into Germany to the assassination of those who rise to challenge Putin’s grip on the country. Earlier this week, FBI director Christopher Wray even warned a congressional panel that Russian operatives were, once again, actively working to denigrate a Democratic presidential candidate to support Trump’s reelection campaign.
Meanwhile China — which has emerged as a chief competitor to the United States for industrial and financial dominance over the past several decades — has fallen under increasing scrutiny from government officials in the years since, particularly as the nation’s role in the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its persecution of the Uighur ethnic group have attracted global attention.
For all of the concerns representatives from both major parties have raised about these countries, Rep. Liz Cheney argues the two could be behind another plot to undermine the United States: potentially helping spur a “green revolution” in the United States to undermine American energy production and bolster both countries’ standing in world energy markets.
In a letter to William Barr’s Department of Justice last week, Cheney revived concerns that various environmental nongovernmental organizations like the Sierra Club and Natural Resources Defense Council were ripe targets for foreign interference, arguing that both organizations’ use of political influence and judicial activism to advance conservation-based causes were actually intended for a different purpose: advancing the goals of America’s adversaries.
“In Wyoming and across the nation, the policies advocated by radical environmental groups result in devastating policy and economic consequences for millions of Americans while frequently advancing our adversaries’ interests,” Cheney wrote in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “These groups are ripe targets for adversaries such as Russia, which has already made a concerted effort to spread its anti-fracking agenda in Europe and the U.S. It is critical that the Department of Justice has full knowledge about any efforts by our adversaries to influence or infiltrate U.S. environmental groups.”
Cheney’s concerns did not arise in a vacuum. Concerns about these NGOs’ susceptibility to foreign influence have been a longstanding concern among Republicans in Washington. In 2018, Republican leaders of the House Natural Resources Committee launched a probe into what was described as potential "undue influence" by the Chinese government, spurred by the Natural Resources Defense Council's work in the nation. Critics panned the move as a McCarthyesque attack on organizations with views contrary to their own.
It’s a claim the Natural Resources Defense Council vociferously denied at the time, and a denial a council spokesperson referred the Star-Tribune to when questioned about the validity of Cheney’s letter after characterizing the allegations as a “false narrative.”
“As the most populous country on Earth, China has much to do with the kind of world the next generation will inherit, in our country and around the world,” Bob Deans, the council's director of strategic engagement, wrote in a statement at the time. “We’re proud of our work, in China and elsewhere, helping to create a more sustainable future for everyone.”
A spokesperson for the Sierra Club’s Wyoming Chapter declined to comment on the letter.
So where did the narrative come from? The Natural Resources Defense Council has maintained a presence in Beijing since 2006 and has established itself as a favored NGO by the Chinese government in their efforts to bolster the nation’s carbon reduction benchmarks.
Meanwhile, conservative news outlets like the right-leaning Heritage Foundation’s news arm, the Daily Signal, have alleged that millions of dollars in Russian dollars were funneled to both the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council as a sort of “long-term investment” into their missions. The alleged intermediary, the San Francisco-based Sea Change Foundation, called the claims “factually incorrect” and “with no basis.”
And what is the end game? Financially, the fossil fuel sector’s woes are already well-documented as popular opinion shifts toward renewable energy, while public opinion has gradually shifted away from support for hydrofracking. Yet, in this year’s presidential race, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has already elicited criticism for coming out in favor of fracking as necessary for America’s transition to renewable energy, a stance that flies directly in the face of the Democrats’ progressive base and a sign fossil fuels could remain safe in the short term.
Are major environmental organizations actively working to undermine the United States by working with the world’s worst-polluting country to fight climate change? Are both organizations’ professed opposition to hydrofracking — a practice of oil and gas extraction banned in states like New York after reports said it posed health risks and small-town, grassroots efforts arose to stall it — more a reflection of mainstream environmentalism than of foreign coercion?
So far, there is little evidence beyond the circumstantial suggesting otherwise.
