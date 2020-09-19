307 Politics: Cheney accuses China, Russia of promoting anti-fracking causes in US

“In Wyoming and across the nation, the policies advocated by radical environmental groups result in devastating policy and economic consequences for millions of Americans while frequently advancing our adversaries’ interests,” Cheney wrote in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “These groups are ripe targets for adversaries such as Russia, which has already made a concerted effort to spread its anti-fracking agenda in Europe and the U.S. It is critical that the Department of Justice has full knowledge about any efforts by our adversaries to influence or infiltrate U.S. environmental groups.”

Cheney’s concerns did not arise in a vacuum. Concerns about these NGOs’ susceptibility to foreign influence have been a longstanding concern among Republicans in Washington. In 2018, Republican leaders of the House Natural Resources Committee launched a probe into what was described as potential "undue influence" by the Chinese government, spurred by the Natural Resources Defense Council's work in the nation. Critics panned the move as a McCarthyesque attack on organizations with views contrary to their own.