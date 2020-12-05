307 Politics: Conservative policymakers ready to shake up dynamic of Wyoming Legislature

“To my knowledge, there have always been splits or coalitions in the Republican legislative caucus,” Joan Barron, the long-time statehouse reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune, wrote in an email. “The most common one in the 1990s and years before was between the old-type conservatives and the moderates. Those conservatives Republicans were not at all like the hard right-wingers you see today.

“A few years ago, there were about seven or eight Tea Party types in the House who had their own agenda. Before that, a handful of religious right types who were primarily interested in anti-abortion bills — single issue legislators. I don’t think they had much influence on legislation overall.”

Though the numbers for the Republican Party’s right wing could be enough to swing votes on the floor, the impact they will ultimately be able to have this session could be tempered somewhat.