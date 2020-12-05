307 Politics: Conservative policymakers ready to shake up dynamic of Wyoming Legislature

Something big is shifting in conservative politics.
It was apparent when businessman Donald Trump dominated a field of traditional conservatives in the 2016 Republican primary, and even clearer when Republicans made significant gains in Congress this fall only two years after a great blue wave appeared to fundamentally alter the dynamics of the House of Representatives. It was apparent even before then, when Tea Party-backed candidates bucked moderate Republicans from their saddles in red-colored districts from coast-to-coast.
For years, Wyoming — often considered one of the nation’s most-conservative states — was slow to change. While the Tea Party’s influence has played a key part in a number of the state’s elections and in its Republican Party, it was for a while a small one. Meanwhile the Wyoming Legislature’s Republican supermajority remained firmly in the hands of the state’s moderates, with candidates further to the right often pushed to the margins by leadership.
Now, that appears to be changing too.
The first signs were within the state’s Republican Party itself, when infighting within the party culminated with the sound defeat of party moderates at this past summer’s Republican Convention.
Then, during the state’s primary and general elections, moderate Republicans and Democrats alike fell victim to far more conservative candidates in races divided by money as much as by political philosophy.
The latest sign was seen last month, when a bloc of 18 members of the House of Representatives — including 11 newcomers — rose to support insurgent Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, in his bid for speaker of the House against Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, breaking with years of legislative precedent.
“I think the grassroots felt like they weren’t being listened to and wanted to make their voices heard,” Jennings wrote in an email.
This year, they might. After years of conservative priorities like voter identification (a narrow miss in 2019) failing to gain the momentum needed to pass, nearly two-thirds of the House of Representatives appears ready for a different way forward: pushing back against legislative leadership in favor of a stricter adherence to the Republican Party platform.
“Nothing much has changed with the conservatives except there are more numbers now,” Jennings said.
However, the ascendance of hard-line conservatives within the Wyoming Legislature elevates the movement from a social movement to a true factional status within the Legislature’s Republican Caucus, a phenomenon described in the academic Rachel Blum’s latest book, “How the Tea Party Captured the GOP” as a sort of “party within a party.”
“Factions are unique in two respects,” she writes. “They need a host party in order to exist, and they use the machinery of the host party to effect change.”
Having control of the machinery of the party — and a mandate from voters in opposition of so-called “Republicans in Name Only” — the group of conservatives seem to have completed their metamorphosis from a marginal activist movement into a legitimate force in the state Legislature. Pushing back from the minority for years, the hard-line supporters of that platform now have a coalition large enough to potentially contest legislation and affect policies within the House Republican Caucus.
And they’re organizing: earlier this week, several lawmakers announced to the news site WyoFile they were forming a coalition similar to the House Freedom Caucus in the U.S. Congress, with a primary focus on advancing legislation covering conservative interests like guns, budget cuts and abortion issues.
“I’m focused on advancing common-sense, conservative policies consistent with conservative Wyoming values,” Casper Republican Chuck Gray, who supported Jennings’ bid, wrote in an email. “I’m working diligently to ensure the voter ID bill passes in the upcoming session.”
If fully realized, such a coalition would be unprecedented for the Wyoming Legislature, whose Republican supermajority has remained homogeneous for decades. While some lawmakers in the past — like the late Casper Republican Thomas F. Stroock — would occasionally stray from their caucus on very specific issues, the body generally lived on in agreement with one another. Though there was always a handful of hard-line conservative voices existing outside of the majority, there were never enough to have any meaningful impact on legislation.
“To my knowledge, there have always been splits or coalitions in the Republican legislative caucus,” Joan Barron, the long-time statehouse reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune, wrote in an email. “The most common one in the 1990s and years before was between the old-type conservatives and the moderates. Those conservatives Republicans were not at all like the hard right-wingers you see today.
“A few years ago, there were about seven or eight Tea Party types in the House who had their own agenda. Before that, a handful of religious right types who were primarily interested in anti-abortion bills — single issue legislators. I don’t think they had much influence on legislation overall.”
Though the numbers for the Republican Party’s right wing could be enough to swing votes on the floor, the impact they will ultimately be able to have this session could be tempered somewhat.
While it is customary for new members of the Wyoming Legislature to be assigned to two committees, some longstanding members — including some committee chairs — have been assigned seats on multiple committees, while a handful of newcomers were given just one. Reps. Donald Burkhart (already one of the Legislature’s busiest lawmakers) and Steve Harshman will hold chairmanships and seats on standing committees. Fewer than half of the new lawmakers — Representative-elects Barry Crago, Scott Heiner, Robert Wharff and Mark Baker — will hold more than one committee assignment.
Though not an unusual development — Democratic Rep. Sara Burlingame, for example, was given just one standing committee assignment in her first term, while others were given multiple assignments — the strategy behind the decision is pure speculation. Barlow, who had the final say on committee assignments, did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.
Though Jennings didn’t comment on the strategic considerations of those committee assignments, he said it remains to be seen how it translates into the strategy of their own bloc.
“Your observation powers might be accurate,” he said. “We will have to wait and see what unfolds as far as strategy is concerned.”
