307 Politics: Conservatives continue push to rein in public health officers

Shortly after the Wyoming Legislature’s special session to address the COVID-19 pandemic ended in May, the conversation quickly turned to when the next one would happen.
In committee meetings through the spring, lawmakers discussed preparing emergency legislation to fix holes in statute that could slow the state’s response to the pandemic. Expectations for a June session were quickly dashed, however. While leadership hinted that a future session could be possible, that has so far not happened.
However, the rumors have failed to die. On social media, unfounded conspiracy theories began to emerge of a lame-duck session where lawmakers retired in this year’s primary election would meet to pass tighter restrictions on businesses and implement new taxes before the election — an idea lawmakers quickly dismissed.
Now, behind the scenes there is another effort to cobble together a last-minute special session. It’s led by House and Senate conservatives who want to roll back the governor’s public health orders and rein in the authority of state and county health officers, a move that has been rejected repeatedly throughout the 2020 interim.
Last Sunday, Rock Springs Sen. Tom James wrote to his colleagues in the House and Senate to call on legislative leadership to request a special session to address the “overreach of government” and letting an “unelected health official run our state unchecked.”
“The people deserve to be heard, and the state constitution needs to be protected and its integrity restored,” he wrote in a chain of emails provided to the Star-Tribune. “I am hearing repeatedly that constituents are being ignored.”
James’ call to action was quickly echoed by Gillette Republican Reps. Scott Clem and Timothy Hallinan and, on Wednesday, Cheyenne Republican Clarence Styvar petitioned the Legislature to make the effort official, requesting a poll be taken of the membership to determine whether the Legislature should convene to address the question.
Others, like Management Council member Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, and Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, expressed skepticism, while top Republicans like Eli Bebout, Hank Coe and Dave Kinskey quickly voted ‘no’ on the measure.
“We’re still $1.7 BILLION-ish underwater, without a comprehensive plan,” Zwonitzer wrote. “Is any legislator asking LSO to have a special session before we burn through our savings and bankrupt the state?”
Though it would take an affirmative vote of just 35% of the Legislature to set the process of calling a special session into motion (if a poll of the Legislature is approved, it takes a majority vote of both chambers to actually call a special session), state lawmakers as a whole have shown a recurring reluctance to take any actions to lessen the powers of the state’s public health officers in the middle of a pandemic.
In June, lawmakers defeated a bill sponsored by Clem imposing new checks and balances on public health officers. Last month, they shot down the topic once again with the argument that it was too soon to begin pursuing reforms to the state’s public health statutes.
With the state’s funding from the federal CARES Act nearly expended, the political will to enter a session so close to an election seems unlikely.
“The idea of a special session was a great one a while back,” Gierau wrote in an email to James. “As each day goes by I’m not so sure but, hey, I would consider it.”
The poll to conduct a vote concludes Oct. 7.
Rep. Liz Cheney
had little headline-making opportunities this past week as the Democratic majority continues bargaining with Senate Republicans on an additional stimulus bill to offset the economic fallout from COVID-19.
She did, however, sign on as cosponsor to several pieces of legislation, including a bill to prevent energy poverty in underprivileged communities and the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Act, which requires the Department of the Treasury to provide grants and other forms of emergency assistance to transportation service providers that have experienced a significant revenue loss as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19.
Sen. Mike Enzi
had a quiet week, but successfully passed a resolution declaring October as National Retirement Security Month, a month encouraging people to save for retirement.
Sen. John Barrasso had a big couple of weeks, celebrating not only an extension of federal highway funding passing Congress last week but the House’s passage of the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act (read our coverage here
). The bill will now head to the President’s desk.
“Congress has passed the most significant wildlife conservation and sportsmen’s legislation in decades,” Barrasso said upon its passage.
