307 Politics: Conservatives continue push to rein in public health officers

Rep. Liz Cheney

had little headline-making opportunities this past week as the Democratic majority continues bargaining with Senate Republicans on an additional stimulus bill to offset the economic fallout from COVID-19.





She did, however, sign on as cosponsor to several pieces of legislation, including a bill to prevent energy poverty in underprivileged communities and the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Act, which requires the Department of the Treasury to provide grants and other forms of emergency assistance to transportation service providers that have experienced a significant revenue loss as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19.

Sen. Mike Enzi

had a quiet week, but successfully passed a resolution declaring October as National Retirement Security Month, a month encouraging people to save for retirement.



