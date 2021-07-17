307 Politics: Darin Smith's posts notable number in his first fundraising quarter

Darin Smith filed his first fundraising numbers in his campaign for the 2022 House seat and they are notable in sum.
Smith, a Cheyenne businessman, raised $171,00 in individual contributions during the second quarter of 2021, in what is his first quarter of fundraising. The campaign currently has roughly $142,000 in cash on hand.
While $171,000 is sizeable in this race for a first quarter of fundraising over a year out from the primary, a significant portion of the money came from a small number of donors maxing out. Twenty-five individuals contributed the maximum of $2,900 to the primary, which accounts for $72,000 of the total raised. Sixty-one of the 107 total donations were $1,000 or above.
Many of the people who maxed out on the primary also maxed out on the general election. About $50,100 — almost 30% — of the total raised the Smith campaign can’t yet use because it was contributed to the general election.
These first numbers give Smith a decent amount of money to move toward organizing more widespread support for the next 13 months.
“We are laser-focused on growing our grassroots and small-dollar fundraising operation,” Smith said in an email statement to the Star-Tribune. “This quarter, we raised more money and have more cash on hand without any personal loans than any other challenger. We have momentum and we are going to win this race. Wyoming deserves someone who stands with them and who stands with (former) President Trump. I am that candidate,” he later added.
When it comes to expenses, the Smith campaign spent about $34,600, almost a third of which went toward voter data gathering and $2,500 of which went toward campaign consulting. Prominent Republican megadonor and former Wyoming gubernatorial candidate, Foster Friess, was the campaign’s state chairman, until he died at the age of 81 on May 27 of this year, only a couple weeks into Smith’s campaign. Smith was Friess’ campaign chairman when Friess ran for governor in 2018 against eventual winner Mark Gordon.
“Foster Friess was a great friend and deeply influential to the Republican cause. I hope his legacy will inspire others to rise up and support solid conservative candidates in Wyoming who truly represent the values of our state,” Smith said in an email.
This is also not Smith’s first campaign; he ran in 2016 for the U.S. House seat, but came in fourth in the primary with 15% of the vote and 13,000 votes.
Smith has not yet proven himself as a real challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, but he is shaping up to be someone who can seriously split the vote in the primary, thereby handing Cheney an easy win.
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis