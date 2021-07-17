307 Politics: Darin Smith's posts notable number in his first fundraising quarter

Darin Smith filed his first fundraising numbers in his campaign for the 2022 House seat and they are notable in sum.

Smith, a Cheyenne businessman, raised $171,00 in individual contributions during the second quarter of 2021, in what is his first quarter of fundraising. The campaign currently has roughly $142,000 in cash on hand.

While $171,000 is sizeable in this race for a first quarter of fundraising over a year out from the primary, a significant portion of the money came from a small number of donors maxing out. Twenty-five individuals contributed the maximum of $2,900 to the primary, which accounts for $72,000 of the total raised. Sixty-one of the 107 total donations were $1,000 or above.

Many of the people who maxed out on the primary also maxed out on the general election. About $50,100 — almost 30% — of the total raised the Smith campaign can’t yet use because it was contributed to the general election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These first numbers give Smith a decent amount of money to move toward organizing more widespread support for the next 13 months.