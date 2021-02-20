307 Politics: Does Liz Cheney's GOP have a future?

Cheney — identified as the figurehead of the modern GOP by a quarter of the country, according to that poll — is trying to bring the party back from the brink that it finds itself teetering on, hoping to reclaim a winning coalition of moderates and conservatives after the party narrowly missed taking control of the government by tens of thousands of votes in swing states around the country.

That’s not necessarily a lock, however. According to that same poll, 28% of voters see Greene — who has a history of trafficking in widely debunked and offensive conspiracy theories — as emblematic of the modern Republican Party.

So what does the future of the Republican Party look like? And is the messaging from Congress the best place to look when so many Americans appear to be sold on the vision of conservatism that currently dominates the public understanding?