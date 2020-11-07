307 Politics: Election leaves prospect of Wyoming Legislature enacting new taxes even slimmer

When the staunchly conservative Wyoming Senate — long considered a graveyard for new taxes — came together to pass a historic lodging tax in the 2020 legislative session after three years of effort, some believed Wyoming was beginning to turn a corner.
Mired in a structural decline for its key industries and anticipating a recession, many lawmakers were beginning to come to the realization that Wyoming’s fiscal woes were not temporary. And, while ample cuts to government remained, some saw a failure to act as a sign that a race to the bottom would end with the exhaustion of the state’s hefty rainy day fund and draconian impacts to Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens.
Fast forward to the end of the 2020 elections, however, and the landscape has changed completely. The Wyoming Republican Party — which has made an opposition to new taxes a central tenet of its platform — scored a significant number of victories in this year’s elections, while a number of moderates in the Senate lost their seats to much more conservative candidates.
When the Senate president bangs the gavel this January, he will do so with a body far more averse to taxes than the one before it.
It’s a reality that weighed heavily on the minds of several speakers at the Wyoming Taxpayer Association’s annual meeting this past week, where some of the top voices in Wyoming government expressed dismay at the political landscape that awaits them in Cheyenne this winter.
“This session will be a little frustrating, and I’m not real hopeful there will be any revenue enhancement coming out of the Legislature this year,” Revenue Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said in a Wednesday panel discussion. “The folks who want to see cuts will definitely see cuts, and we will do the best we can, but it will be insanely difficult.”
According to a Star-Tribune analysis of voting records and statements made on the campaign trail, the 16-13 majority achieved in passing last year’s lodging tax — which experts said would have a negligible impact on Wyoming residents and was supported both by Wyoming officials and industry alike — will likely not exist in 2021, with the Senate perfectly split between lawmakers who have previously supported tax increases and those who have pledged to stop them.
Wyoming voters’ referendum against taxes comes at a challenging time in Wyoming’s history. Despite the state outperforming previous expectations by state fiscal analysts, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the state’s finances, with hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts still on the table despite roughly $400 million in spending reductions already announced by Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this year. Meanwhile, oil — perhaps the state’s last pillar given the ongoing collapse of Wyoming’s coal industry — is not expected to recover to previous production levels until early 2022, according to state fiscal analysts, facing the continuing challenges of a changing economy and extensive competition.
Revenue projections have brightened thanks to a surprisingly robust summer for the state’s tourism industry. Still, the state budget — which was already highly dependent on savings — will be hundreds of millions of dollars in the hole for its education budget, with any serious cuts likely to result in a legal challenge that the state is likely to lose.
Though the Legislature is currently pursuing a school funding recalibration effort expected to save tens of millions of dollars, state leaders have already acknowledged it will not be enough to match Wyoming’s funding gap. Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne — who co-chairs the powerful Joint Appropriations Committee — even noted Wednesday that he expected the House to include a component designed to raise new forms of revenue in its version of the bill, a prospect that will likely be challenged by the tax-averse Senate.
“Regardless of a no-tax pledge or not, if we don’t do something, we don’t have the ability to cut $700 million from education,” Nicholas said. “It’d be overturned by the Supreme Court in the blink of an eye. We just don’t have that option.”
Though the question of new taxes was a statewide one this election season, the consequences of failing to generate new revenues will, inevitably, fall to local leaders, who still remain largely reliant on direct distributions from the state to help make ends meet amid collapsing prospects in the fossil fuel industry. In Campbell County, the $6.2 billion in assessed property value it had six years ago has since been cut to $3.1 billion. The last time assessments were that low, Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell noted Wednesday, the county had 12,000 fewer residents to care for.
“We’re going to be asked to provide these same levels of services to a lot more people with a lot less money and no tools in the toolbox to do that,” Bell said. “What we end up with is cutting services, limiting hours, increased fees … those options are really limited.”
And the need falls disproportionately on smaller counties as well. According to Jeremiah Rieman, of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, 56% of the state’s property tax base flows to just seven counties, creating a disparity that will only be exacerbated if they themselves fail to raise taxes locally.
If they can is another question entirely.
While municipal leaders lauded the passage of a bill allowing cities to pursue a seventh-penny tax in the 2020 legislative session, voters in Teton County dismissed the measure in this year’s elections. Though Fremont and Goshen counties successfully passed some partial tax increases in their own backyards, resistance has remained high in other areas of the state. Despite an aggressive campaign to pass it, a fifth-penny tax was defeated in Park County on Tuesday, with roughly 60% of voters against, leaving local governments in a quandary for how to balance their budgets in the coming year.
“It’s going to be an interesting time going forward to get the citizenry educated ... in how limited local governments are in their ability to raise revenue,” Cody Mayor Matt Hall said Wednesday.
