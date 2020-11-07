307 Politics: Election leaves prospect of Wyoming Legislature enacting new taxes even slimmer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Revenue projections have brightened thanks to a surprisingly robust summer for the state’s tourism industry. Still, the state budget — which was already highly dependent on savings — will be hundreds of millions of dollars in the hole for its education budget, with any serious cuts likely to result in a legal challenge that the state is likely to lose.

Though the Legislature is currently pursuing a school funding recalibration effort expected to save tens of millions of dollars, state leaders have already acknowledged it will not be enough to match Wyoming’s funding gap. Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne — who co-chairs the powerful Joint Appropriations Committee — even noted Wednesday that he expected the House to include a component designed to raise new forms of revenue in its version of the bill, a prospect that will likely be challenged by the tax-averse Senate.

“Regardless of a no-tax pledge or not, if we don’t do something, we don’t have the ability to cut $700 million from education,” Nicholas said. “It’d be overturned by the Supreme Court in the blink of an eye. We just don’t have that option.”