307 Politics: Gordon walks a fine line with the Biden administration

On the flip side, the governor is working with the federal government on a different energy issue. Last month, he announced that the state would work with Bill Gates’ TerraPower, the U.S. Department of Energy and Rocky Mountain Power on siting a nuclear reactor inside a coal-fired power plant.

One could make the argument that these decisions align because they all have Wyoming’s best interest in mind. But Gordon’s decision to assist at the border challenges that argument. Critics say Wyoming does not have that kind of expendable money (if the state ends up paying for it), is not a border state, nor is it home to a large population of undocumented immigrants.

None of this is to say that Gordon’s relationship with the federal government has to be consistent, but it will be interesting to watch how public opinion on the competing decisions grow and change in the coming months.

With the 2022 election coming up, the moves Gordon is making on issues of importance to the right could benefit him, but will his pragmatic balancing act end up back firing? When Gordon is on the campaign trail, he will have a number of accomplishments he can cite, such as the nuclear plant. But his opponents will also have low hanging fruit to pick — that Gordon, the governor of the Trumpiest state, is too cozy with Biden.

It remains to be seen whether that will move the needle come next year’s Republican primary.

