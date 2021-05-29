 Skip to main content
307 Politics: I'm new here!
Victoria Eavis

Victoria Eavis

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Hi, Lovely Readers.

My name is Victoria and I’m the paper’s new state politics reporter. I started here a month ago and only arrived in Casper about five weeks ago.

I drove across the country with my rescue pup, Dora, from Washington D.C. It took us six days because we spent a little too much time at attractions like “The World’s Largest Truck Stop” and “Corn Palace.” Before moving to D.C., I graduated from Duke University in the class of 2020. I was born and raised in New York and I grew up playing soccer. If you have a summer soccer league team that has room for an extra player, I’m your girl.

Outside of cold-calling elected officials, I love road biking, taking long walks with Dora, trying new breweries, discovering hidden spots to read and making my own jewelry. I’m accepting recommendations for all of the above.

I’ve been writing a lot about Rep. Liz Cheney, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Gov. Mark Gordon and other Wyoming political figures. Going forward, I want to talk to y’all (sorry, my North Carolina is showing).

Do your experiences feel well-represented by your elected officials? How do the decisions that the Wyoming Legislature makes affect your day-to-day life? What was it like when a campaign came through your town?

I want to know what it’s like on the ground. You can contact me by email (victoria.eavis@trib.com), phone (307-266-0592), Twitter (@Victoria_Eavis) or flag me down on my bike (bright pink grip tape).

Hope to hear from and meet y’all soon!

