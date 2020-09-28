307 Politics: Is social media accelerating change in Wyoming politics?

Social media’s applications in modern political campaigns are obvious.
It’s cheap, costing nothing to get started and only slightly more to advertise with. It’s an easy way to get out your message, offering politicians the tools they need to leapfrog traditional gatekeepers in the media to reach voters directly.
It’s also essential. Just about everyone on the planet uses it and, as the technology becomes more accessible, has grown in prevalence, displacing other forms of media as its user base grows. Data show that older generations are among the fastest-growing demographics for social media platforms like Facebook.
Those groups, data show, are also the most likely members of society to vote and, in the process, have grown to accept social media as their primary conduit to share and receive information about about candidates and policies.
But social media has also become an effective way to influence the conversation in a way few can truly comprehend. As the number of users of social media platforms have grown, polarization in the nation’s politics have grown with them, prompting numerous studies from social scientists and questions from armchair pundits about whether or not social media is to blame for democracy’s current crisis.
The biggest example of using social media platforms to influence voter behavior was exhibited in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential elections, when data firm Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data from millions of Facebook users without their consent for use in political advertising, favoring right-wing causes like Brexit and the campaign of President Donald Trump.
In 2018, Facebook estimated that the Facebook data of approximately 112,000 Wyomingites may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica — roughly one-fifth of the state’s entire population.
It’s hard to deny social media influence in Wyoming politics over the last several years. In 2016, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr rode a sophisticated social media campaign to become the city’s first female mayor. During the last gubernatorial election, Foster Friess sunk thousands of dollars into his digital operation to develop name recognition across the entire state almost overnight.
But social media can do as much to harm to a candidate at it can help them. This past election cycle, misinformation from some political action groups spread like wildfire on social media, while a complex ecosystem of rants and raves pages, “local news” groups and other politically-focused Facebook pages featured countless conversations on political matters that, if left unchecked, could serve to reinforce false narratives against a candidate.
Scientists have actually studied the phenomenon, with cyber security experts comparing the spread of misinformation online to an actual “virus.” A 2018 study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that true stories on social media take about six times as long to reach 1,500 people as false stories do, while candidates who fail to engage in combating misinformation online are eventually toppled by it.
“I think it’s making a major impact on politics in Wyoming,” active social media user Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said in an interview last week.
Though the discussions take place virtually, they can have real-world repercussions. Incumbent Republican lawmakers Dan Kirkbride and Michael Von Flatern, notably, fell victim to a number of false or misleading narratives about their voting records this past cycle on their way to losing in the primaries.
“We saw a lot of people lose races because of Facebook smear campaigns,” said Brown.
But was the Legislature’s turn to the right this cycle caused by Facebook? Or was it merely exacerbated by it? In the early 1990s, many scholars noted a similarly sharp demographic shift among conservatives alongside the rise of partisan cable news outlets like Fox and messaging from media-savvy politicians such as Newt Gingrich.
Stephanie Martin, an associate professor at Southern Methodist University who specializes in conservative politics, cautions against drawing a direct line between increasing polarization and the growing use of social media, saying the platforms accelerate biases that voters already had.
“Social media is the highway,” she said. “But unless the cars get on the highway, you don’t have a traffic jam. Social media didn’t cause the polarization. The polarization caused the social discourse.”
The chief difference in the shifts seen among conservatives since 2016, she said, lie in two areas: a deep-seated distrust of institutions such as government and the media, and easy access to like-minded individuals to validate their positions.
“People are trusting one another more for information than they’re trusting the media for information,” she said. “It’s almost like you have ham radio operators in the form of Facebook posters telling one another what’s true rather than experts and people who take a long time to research their stories.”
But that populist approach often presents the populace with false promises about the future, pledging direct democracy in a representative republic and offering contradictory promises to avoid tax increases at a time where the state can no longer afford many basic, essential services. But social media also allows individuals to feel like they are taking part in making those promises a reality, by directly engaging in that conversation and, in doing so, inflaming more people.
“The closer to the establishment people seem – and this seems more true on the Republican side than the Democratic side – the more they seem out of touch with the fear that is running through the population,” said Martin. “Social media is a part of that. It’s like a chain reaction.”
In as tight-knit a state as Wyoming, that feedback loop to validate the emotional reactions of populism is wider than it’s ever been. And it’s growing. Politicians should be prepared to confront that reality.
