307 Politics: It's time to talk about conspiracy theories

Ask if you are giving proper weight to the study authors, with the acknowledgement that the chair of epidemiology at a major research institution might be a more reliable source than the opinion of random family practitioner with no research or coronavirus experience.

Check with other, unaffiliated institutions to learn its methodology and whether it fits in with previous research.

Ask yourself if you are thinking critically about information that challenges your beliefs and, if not, ask yourself if you are creating an increasingly complicated narrative to explain why all of the doctors are wrong except the one who agrees with you.

If you post something later proven to be wrong, immediately and transparently correct it, in public, while explaining why it’s wrong and what you will do to prevent further dissemination of falsehoods.