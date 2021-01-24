307 Politics: Keep up the fight?

In a matter of a few months, Wyoming went from an unlikely player at the top of the heap in Washington to flirting with the bottom.

Donald Trump lost the presidential election. The Senate moved to Democratic control. The House of Representatives remained that way.

The consequences for Wyoming — the state with the greatest support for former President Donald Trump — are consequential. Two-thirds of its congressional delegation, Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney, now find themselves as minority party leaders. Meanwhile, Cheney is facing a backlash from members of her own party in Congress for voting to impeach Trump over the Capitol riot.

The Carbon County Republican Party has already censured Cheney. The Sheridan County GOP announced Friday it would be considering a censure resolution over the weekend. Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard sought to capitalize on that anger, announcing he would challenge her in the 2022 Republican primary.

“Who’s going to fight?” Bouchard asked Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. “If we have someone from Wyoming just going into Washington to make deals, what good is that going to do? We need fighters going there.”

But as Trump supporters in Wyoming urged a fight, Democrats shoved right by them.