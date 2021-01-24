307 Politics: Keep up the fight?

In a matter of a few months, Wyoming went from an unlikely player at the top of the heap in Washington to flirting with the bottom.
Donald Trump lost the presidential election. The Senate moved to Democratic control. The House of Representatives remained that way.
The consequences for Wyoming — the state with the greatest support for former President Donald Trump — are consequential. Two-thirds of its congressional delegation, Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney, now find themselves as minority party leaders. Meanwhile, Cheney is facing a backlash from members of her own party in Congress for voting to impeach Trump over the Capitol riot.
The Carbon County Republican Party has already censured Cheney. The Sheridan County GOP announced Friday it would be considering a censure resolution over the weekend. Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard sought to capitalize on that anger, announcing he would challenge her in the 2022 Republican primary.
“Who’s going to fight?” Bouchard asked Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. “If we have someone from Wyoming just going into Washington to make deals, what good is that going to do? We need fighters going there.”
But as Trump supporters in Wyoming urged a fight, Democrats shoved right by them.
On Thursday, news broke that Trump’s Department of Justice had failed to follow through on a joint lawsuit from Wyoming and Montana over a coal export port in Washington, punting the case to a now Democrat-led Department of Justice. A turn away from the Keystone XL pipeline and a temporary ban on oil and gas development stoked anger among many of the state’s Republicans. So did Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord, which elicited harsh reactions from Wyoming’s D.C. delegation, with Barrasso saying in a statement it would hurt American competitiveness and give “a free pass to our adversaries.”
Wyoming has two options now: work with what it has or fight. But is the fight worth it?
After all, the state didn’t fare extremely well in a friendly administration. Under Trump, America did manage to reduce its reliance on foreign oil. But a global price war last year had significant implications for Wyoming’s oil sector, setting up the state for draconian budget cuts that have been decades in the making. Meanwhile, mining lost over one-fourth of its employees in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Wyoming Division of Economic Analysis.
The long-term outlook isn’t much better: In the age of fracking, the state’s oil booms have begun to shrink and the busts have hurt worse, while coal demand has begun diminishing even further in the shadow of renewable energy sources that are expected to expand under the Biden administration. And Wyoming — reliant on both — is facing a reckoning.
“We’ve been victims of the boom and bust cycle, but when it’s paid off, we’ve been able to get other people to pay our taxes,” University of Wyoming economist Robert Godby said in a Thursday panel on the state’s tax structure put on by the Equality State Policy Center.
But Wyoming — which lacks a tax structure to capitalize off anything but those minerals — is no longer positioned to benefit, facing uphill battles in the markets and as well as in Washington.
With just three minority voices in Congress, is Wyoming in a position to fight? Or should it begin to adapt?