307 Politics: Lessons in civility, and other news.

“To those in my district, ask yourself this,” Western wrote in a Facebook post. “Do you want to vote for someone who knowingly lies to voters and bashes their opponent to advance themselves? Who doesn’t run on what they bring to the table or how they can help fix problems and lead, but attempt to tear down others? Is this how a leader behaves?”

As the election rapidly approaches, candidates in some vulnerable districts are working harder to promote themselves. In Sundance, House Majority Whip Tyler Lindholm and his opponent, Chip Neiman have been going back and forth on social media with numerous public endorsements featuring everyone from former lawmakers and townsfolk to local business owners and country music stars in what is quickly becoming a much-more competitive race than once anticipated. And in Chugwater and Gillette, former Gov. Matt Mead has lent his endorsement to two candidates – incumbent Rep. Dan Kirkbride and House District 31 candidate Mickey Shober – facing challenging primary battles this summer.

That’s not to say all campaigning has been bad: in Cheyenne last week, Democratic incumbent Sara Burlingame hosted a campaign event in a local park with homemade tamales, inviting her political opponent to join in.