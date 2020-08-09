307 Politics: Lessons in civility, and other news.

Strictly from a political standpoint, Wyoming seems like an easy state to understand.
The Equality State is reliably conservative, and the rules to win a race here seem simple enough: support the Second Amendment, be realistic about what needs to be done, be honest and, at the end of the day, know your community and its needs better than your opponent.
Then again, Wyoming is also difficult to read. Pollsters have a notoriously difficult time getting a read on the state, pro-Trump precincts have shown a tendency to vote for Democratic candidates in past elections and sometimes even the most conservative policy stances will not win you an election.
As such, candidates sometimes resort to other means to get ahead.
In Sheridan this past week, for example, incumbent Republican Cyrus Western – a first-term lawmaker who has been a consistent ‘no’ vote on the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee – was apparently accused of supporting a statewide income tax and having gotten nothing done in the Legislature. The attacks prompted Western to rebuff the rumors on social media.
“To those in my district, ask yourself this,” Western wrote in a Facebook post. “Do you want to vote for someone who knowingly lies to voters and bashes their opponent to advance themselves? Who doesn’t run on what they bring to the table or how they can help fix problems and lead, but attempt to tear down others? Is this how a leader behaves?”
As the election rapidly approaches, candidates in some vulnerable districts are working harder to promote themselves. In Sundance, House Majority Whip Tyler Lindholm and his opponent, Chip Neiman have been going back and forth on social media with numerous public endorsements featuring everyone from former lawmakers and townsfolk to local business owners and country music stars in what is quickly becoming a much-more competitive race than once anticipated. And in Chugwater and Gillette, former Gov. Matt Mead has lent his endorsement to two candidates – incumbent Rep. Dan Kirkbride and House District 31 candidate Mickey Shober – facing challenging primary battles this summer.
That’s not to say all campaigning has been bad: in Cheyenne last week, Democratic incumbent Sara Burlingame hosted a campaign event in a local park with homemade tamales, inviting her political opponent to join in.
“After seeing some ugly campaigning around the state, I think we can show the voters of Laramie County that civility is worth investing in,” Burlingame wrote in a Facebook post. “We have different politics. We don’t have different humanity. Come eat tamales, sing happy birthday off key (a House tradition) and meet your candidates for House 44.”
The Week Ahead
Monday: Occidental Petroleum to hold quarterly earnings call. Wyoming Democratic Party to host House debate.
Tuesday: Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to meet in Casper.
Wednesday: None.
Thursday: Select Water Committee to meet remotely.
Friday: Community College Funding Task Force to meet remotely.
Weekend: None.
Have an event you’d like highlighted here? Email me with the date, time, and place!
Wyoming Politics
Gillette resident accuses commission chairman of abuse of power: In the latest episode in a saga of wild political news from Gillette, resident Bob Vomhof is accusing Campbell County Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon of calling the Sheriff’s Office to have him arrested at the Fourth of July parade. (via The Gillette News-Record)
Gordon pledges millions to help unemployed workers find new employment: Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday announced a $7.5 million program to send adults who are either unemployed or underemployed to the state’s university and community colleges. A WyoFile piece earlier this week questioned the pace in which Wyoming has been disbursing its CARES Act funds. (via Trib.com)
Rules, timing, complicate state’s eviction relief program: After the Wyoming Legislature’s special session wrapped up in mid-May, lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon praised legislation creating a program to help residents avoid eviction amid the economic turmoil of COVID-19.
But about two months after the program began in June, just a small fraction of the money allocated – about 2% of the $15 million appropriated by state lawmakers – has made it out the door. (via the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle)
Around Wyoming
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights encourages Wyoming to pass hate crime legislation: Wyoming is currently one of just five states without a hate crime law on its books. (via Trib.com)
Supreme Court won’t rehear UW gun case: The Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision, based on a 3-2 vote among justices, denies reconsideration of a ruling by Tori Kricken, the Albany County district court judge, who said earlier in July that the university can regulate and prohibit firearms on campus. (via The Laramie Boomerang)
Judge tosses marijuana charges brought against hemp farmers: A Laramie County judge threw out drug trafficking charges against hemp advocates and farmers Debra Palm-Egle and Joshua Egle Thursday, finding prosecutors lacked probable cause that the mother-and-son duo intended to grow and distribute marijuana. (via WyoFile)
Eye On Washington
John Barrasso held a hearing on the draft American Nuclear Infrastructure Act which, among other things, would establish a strategic uranium reserve to revive and strengthen American uranium production. He also announced an Aug. 19 field hearing at Gillette’s Integrated Test Center for his Environmental and Public Works Committee’s proposed USE IT Act, which supports carbon utilization and direct air capture research.
Mike Enzi offered several amendments to the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019 on the floor this week, which directs various U.S. government bodies to prepare reports on China’s treatment of the Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim Turkic ethnic group. The legislation has gotten renewed interest in recent weeks after heightened scrutiny of numerous human rights violations by China this summer.
Liz Cheney remains optimistic that Republicans will make some gains in this upcoming election cycle despite a rapidly changing political map, telling Fox News’ Guy Benson in a lengthy interview late last week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is threatening to take down the whole Democratic Party.
“If you look at what’s happening around the country in these seats that Democrats are in, in districts that President Trump won, in districts that ought to be Republican districts, what we are seeing a lot of is Democratic incumbents who, frankly, are campaigning the way that Joe Biden is campaigning, which is they’re in hiding,” she said. “They do not want to go home and have to explain why it is their speaker of The House has gone as far left as she has.”
Have any tips or suggestions to make this newsletter better? Let me know! Call me at 307-266-0634, email me at nick.reynolds@trib.com or follow me on Twitter, @IAmNickReynolds
