307 Politics: Liz Cheney's brand is coming together

If Cheney did not condemn Bouchard’s past actions, don’t expect her to speak to much of anything concerning her competitors. The Cheney campaign will be policy-centered, Cheney and her campaign continually say.

Even if another scandal on one of the candidate spills out, Cheney is poised to let the rest of the candidates squabble while she keeps her distance.

“I don’t have any comment on any of my opponents,” she told me during her visit to the Star-Tribune. “I think I have seven or eight at this point.”

Her social media presence and interviews also follow this trend. Over the last few months, she has not employed zingers or witty burns like other prominent politicians do on hot-button issues. Rather, she’s keeping both her Twitter feeds and interview answers unexciting and predictable.

The closest Cheney will likely come to hitting back at her challengers is in a debate — Cheney and some of her competitors have said that they would be up for one.