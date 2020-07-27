307 Politics: Moving with the times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Change can happen in an instant. Or, at least, it often seems that way.

Whether some sort of disruptive, cataclysmic event, a regime change or some immediate shift in public perception, societies measure time in the endings and beginnings of an era, as if an insular event could, on its own, signify the start of something radically different from the time before it.

But change doesn’t happen that way. And while a reckoning may one day come when societies are forced to finally adapt, the forces of change are often in motion well before the rest of society is ready to acknowledge them.

Right now in Wyoming, changes that have long been in motion are now reaching a tipping point, as forces beyond the state’s control — international commodities markets, the COVID-19 crisis — have become a catalyst for decline. International price wars and the pandemic’s influence on demand have brought the state’s oil production to its lowest level in generations while coal, a pillar of the state’s economy, has continued its precipitous decline faster than anticipated.