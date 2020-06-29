307 Politics: New McCarthyism book has Wyoming connection, and other news

It was also a foolish challenge. Though McCarthy was swept into office the same year as Hunt, he would quickly leverage his way into becoming one of the most powerful men in the country, unwilling to yield to any challenge of the freshman Wyoming senator.

And in 1953, he found his opening: Hunt’s son, Lester Jr., was arrested attempting to solicit a male detective in Lafayette Park. The news later made its way to the ears of Hunt’s opponents — and McCarthy’s Republican allies — in the Senate, who threatened to publicize the arrest with 25,000 flyers to Wyoming voters if Hunt didn’t resign, a move that would have potentially swung the balance of power in Washington to the Republicans and to McCarthy.

Hunt initially refused. Months later, he shot himself in the head with a .22 caliber rifle.

For Larry Tye, a former Boston Globe journalist and now political biographer, the story of Lester Hunt was one that deserved to never be forgotten, standing as a defining example of how totalitarian impulses left unchecked in American politics can have real consequences. It is also a key story in his new book, “Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy,” in which the author explores the lives ruined — and lost — at the hands of McCarthy.

It’s a story, Tye said, that remains relevant today.