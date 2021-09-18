307 Politics: Political messaging on the COVID-19 vaccine

I’ve only lived in Wyoming for six months, but its libertarian leanings are easily apparent — You do you, and I’ll do me, but don’t tell me what to do.

Now, as COVID-19 cases have surged across the country, President Joe Biden as issued an executive order that will require workers at business with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

This did not go over well with Wyoming’s politicians. But while they oppose the mandate, many of them say they’re inoculated themselves, acknowledge that vaccines save lives.

Within hours of Biden’s announcement, multiple Wyoming lawmakers had sent out rebukes.

“COVID-19 has taken too many lives in WY and wreaked havoc on our economy,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis said in a tweet. “Development of vaccines under Pres. Trump saved many lives. I got my vaccine, and I urge you to talk to your dr about getting yours, but the federal govt inserting itself like this is a huge overreach.

Lummis was not the only politician to acknowledge the horrible COVID-19 death toll while opposing the federal mandate.