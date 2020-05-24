307 Politics: Reviving the ethics discussion, campaign season gets underway, and other news

The 307 Politics newsletter returns this week after a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. To submit a tip or just to say hello, you can email author Nick Reynolds anytime at nick.reynolds@trib.com.
Looking back to the 2020 Legislative Session, Chris Merrill – executive director for the nonpartisan Equality State Policy Center – recalled a hallway conversation with a longtime observer of Wyoming politics on a vote that had just wrapped up.
Watching the proceedings, Merrill saw a certain lawmaker (he didn’t say who) vote on a bill that could potentially have benefited them and their business, which he though amounted to a clear conflict of interest.
The observer, however, quickly corrected him.
“It’s not possible to have a conflict of interest in the Wyoming Legislature,” they told him.
While a clear exaggeration – state lawmakers are required to file ethics disclosure reports with the Secretary of State’s Office each year, and the Legislature is bound by rules explicitly banning the crafting of laws to benefit a single community or company – the optic of some degree of impropriety was certainly there.
From Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, attracting media attention for his oil company’s state contracts to a pair of hoteliers – Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, D-Rock Springs -- working and voting on lodging tax legislation earlier this year, Wyoming’s citizen legislators sometimes make decisions with very real implications on their daytime jobs.
“It’s hyperbole,” Merrill told lawmakers at a meeting of the Joint Judiciary Committee last week. “But it speaks to a perception that exists, and I think it’s worthy of a discussion to make some improvements to the law and more accurately get to a proposal about what is a conflict of interest.”
The state’s lackadaisical ethics regulations have been both a feature and a flaw of business in the Legislature for years now. While the intent of reform is a noble one – to limit corrupting influences in the legislative process – too-stringent language would hamstring the ability of lawmakers to share their unique, industry-specific perspectives.
While a tighter conflict of interest provision might be a difficult lift, Rep. Charles Pelkey, a Democrat, suggested implementing a stronger disclosure protocol that would require lawmakers to reveal whether their vote on a specific bill would benefit them professionally or financially.
“This feels like something that is very much an open question, whether the public would have more faith in their legislature in situations where, even if we didn’t recuse ourselves, we noted in the public record where we had allegiances or where we are coming from in our vote,” said Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne.
While lawmakers didn’t settle on a final solution Wednesday, members from both sides of the aisle seemed favorable to the idea.
“I think this can be done, and I do think this is something we need to look at,” said Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton. “And I’m willing to work on a bipartisan basis to get this done.”
Campaign season heating up
Campaign season is underway in Wyoming and, already, a number of races are beginning to look interesting. While the filing deadline is still one week away, 20 Republican-held seats are currently looking at competitive primaries, as a sweep of conservatives look to unseat more moderate candidates.
In Gillette, Rep. Eric Barlow – a potential candidate for Speaker of the House – is facing a primary challenger in Martin E. Williams, while House Majority Whip Tyler Lindholm will be challenged by sawmill operator Chip Neiman. To the south and the west, conservative firebrands Karl Allred, Lyle Williams and Joey Correnti – three top officials in the Wyoming Republican Party -- are mounting primary challenges against established candidates like Reps. Danny Eyre, Fred Baldwin and Jerry Paxton.
That’s not to say all challenges are coming from the right: in the southeast, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a vocal conservative voice in the Wyoming Legislature, faces a challenge from skilled lobbyist Erin Taylor in the primary and, if successful in that race, a credible challenge from Democrat Brittany Wallesch in what has long been considered a deep-red district on the Cheyenne outskirts.
Another race to watch seems to be shaping up in Sheridan, where Republican conservationist Mark Heyneman will take on a hardline conservative Rep. Mark Jennings, who won his last competitive primary against conservative activist Gail Symons by just 331 votes. Outgoing Rep. Scott Clem has also endorsed a successor in Gillette businessman John Bear, who faces an uphill battle against former Campbell County Commissioner Micky Shober.
The race will also feature some oddities. Lawrence Struempf – who ran for Governor of Wyoming as a Libertarian in 2018 – is now running as a Democrat for a HD-46 seat currently held by Laramie Rep. Bill Haley, a Republican.
The Week Ahead
Monday: Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Joint Revenue Committee meets in satellite locations in Lander and Cheyenne.
Wednesday: Revenue Committee meeting continues.
Thursday: Natrona County Democratic Party meets in Casper.
Friday: Joint Committee on Labor, Health & Social Services to meet online. Candidate filing period ends.
Weekend: None.
Wyoming Politics
Author’s note: While the COVID-19 crisis is front and center and, naturally, overlaps with any number of stories around the state, these sections will focus on other news taking place in Wyoming as we seek to navigate these strange, new times. To follow our COVID-19 coverage, click here.
New PAC focuses on increasing number of women elected to office in Wyoming: A group of top women in Wyoming politics announced the creation of a nonpartisan political action committee last week specifically focused on supporting women running for office. (via Trib.com)
How a question of process almost killed a critical bill to help Wyoming's unemployed workers: Wyoming lawmakers almost spiked a bill to help the state’s most vulnerable people after the last-minute addition of language to protect business owners from lawsuits tied to COVID-19. (via Trib.com)
Gordon vetoes segment of business relief program; emergency spending package will be signed into law: The decision, he told reporters, was to ensure greater flexibility for businesses looking to get funding from the program. (via Trib.com)
Around Wyoming
Judiciary committee hears court updates, jury trial backlog concerns: Wyoming’s top judge told legislators this week that there will almost certainly be a backlog in the state’s justice system this fall due to delays caused by COVID-19. (via the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle)
Recent tax law for online sales a boon for Laramie: Since the Wyoming Legislature expanded the taxability of online sales in 2019, the city of Laramie has seen a 159 percent increase in local sales tax collections, the city council there learned last week. (via the Laramie Boomerang)
Gunwerks – an economic development success story – sued by Wells Fargo: The Cody firearm manufacturer specializing in long-range rifles is being sued for $2.78 million by Wells Fargo for unpaid loans and interest. The bank is also seeking to take possession of the company's collateral for failure to pay a $2.4 million operating loan. (via The Cody Enterprise)
Eye On Washington
John Barrasso is advocating for another round of coronavirus relief funding. However, he is recommending a different approach to it after lambasting a Democratic-led proposal one week earlier as a partisan wish list. He also took part in a heated grilling of the director of the Environmental Protection Agency over its bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Enzi joined a group of fellow Republican lawmakers in urging the Department Of Justice to investigate Planned Parenthood's use of COVID-19 relief funds for businesses.
“The Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act was designed by Congress to help struggling small businesses and nonprofit organizations by giving them access to low-cost loans for expenses like keeping their employees on payroll during this pandemic,” they wrote. “It was not designed to give government funds to politicized, partisan abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.”
Liz Cheney ripped a Democratic-led proposal to expand coronavirus relief funding that passed the House of Representatives last week, writing in her newsletter it was “not a serious effort from Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to help Wyoming or our nation.”
“Instead, it was filled with irresponsible proposals that would reward illegal immigrants, release prisoners and fulfill other liberal priorities that have nothing to do with combating COVID-19,” she wrote.
Have any tips or suggestions to make this newsletter better? Let me know! Call me at 307-266-0634, email me at nick.reynolds@trib.com or follow me on Twitter, @IAmNickReynolds
