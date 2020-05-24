307 Politics: Reviving the ethics discussion, campaign season gets underway, and other news

“It’s hyperbole,” Merrill told lawmakers at a meeting of the Joint Judiciary Committee last week. “But it speaks to a perception that exists, and I think it’s worthy of a discussion to make some improvements to the law and more accurately get to a proposal about what is a conflict of interest.”

The state’s lackadaisical ethics regulations have been both a feature and a flaw of business in the Legislature for years now. While the intent of reform is a noble one – to limit corrupting influences in the legislative process – too-stringent language would hamstring the ability of lawmakers to share their unique, industry-specific perspectives.

While a tighter conflict of interest provision might be a difficult lift, Rep. Charles Pelkey, a Democrat, suggested implementing a stronger disclosure protocol that would require lawmakers to reveal whether their vote on a specific bill would benefit them professionally or financially.

“This feels like something that is very much an open question, whether the public would have more faith in their legislature in situations where, even if we didn’t recuse ourselves, we noted in the public record where we had allegiances or where we are coming from in our vote,” said Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne.